News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 17:30:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-07-01 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 17:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-01 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is the Bullish Trend Dead and Done?
2021-07-01 16:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance
2021-07-01 18:34:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Cc0YtsXplk
  • Gold just finished its worst month since November of 2016.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/h81EiSjRcH https://t.co/TKLPy9kCmC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.67%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I8J5Tbyes4
  • Fed's Harker: - The Fed should taper sooner rather than later - Unemployment will fall to 4.5% this year and to 3.8% by 2023
  • Fed's Harker: - I still expect the Fed to raise rates for the first time in 2023 - The economy has ample demand, dealing with supply is the current challenge
  • Fed's Harker: - I believe Treasury and MBS purchases should be tapered together - I expect inflation to be between 3% and 3.3% this year
  • Fed's Harker: - It is essential to make the tapering process as straightforward as possible - There are still upside and downside risks to the economy
  • Fed's Harker: - I support the tapering of asset purchases later this year - High inflation near the end of the year could have an impact on the rate outlook
  • Fed's Harker: It is reasonable to expect the tapering process to last a year, with monthly reductions of $10 billion
  • OPEC Delegate: OPEC+ is postponing full meeting to Friday #OOTT $CL_F
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes

Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Market Minutes Overview:

  • Crude oil and brent oil prices hit fresh yearly highs after OPEC+ announced a smaller than expected production boost.
  • Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report comes with mixed expectations following the June US ADP employment change and June US ISM manufacturing reports.
  • Rates markets have been in a holding pattern since the June Fed meeting.

Quiet Before the Storm Before the Quiet

The US Independence Day of July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, meaning that federal observations will take place between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5. As a result, US financial markets will be operating on a unique schedule that will result in lower trading volumes; especially after the June US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, there might be a sharp decline in market activity.

Those conditions may persist into next week as the Euro cup semifinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday. Truth be told, financial markets may be entering a window where the base level of activity is quiet until Monday, July 12, when earnings season begins in earnest.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 2Q’21 Growth Estimate (June 25, 2021) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes

Based on the data received thus far this week, per the Atlanta Fed, “the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 13.1 percent to 6.8 percent.” The next update to the Atlanta Fed GDPNow 2Q’21 growth forecast is due out later today, with another due out tomorrow after the June US NFP report.

A Closer Look at the June US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

The main issue when it comes to the June US NFP report is whether or not the US labor market regained its momentum after a stumbling in back-to-back reports in April and May. The April print came in at +266K against an expectation for +1000K (or +1M) jobs added, while the May reading registered +559K versus 650K expected.

The fits and starts of the US economy fully reopening don’t seem to be dissuading forecasters from projecting a rebound in US labor market prospects, as falling jobless claims and rising vaccination rates bode well for US labor market potential. The consensus calls for jobs growth of +700K, while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop from 5.8% to 5.7%. Meanwhile, the US labor force participation rate is due in at a meager 61.7%.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (June 2021) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes

Even if there are good jobs data, there is still a long ways to go before the US reaches ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic, which According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +740K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

The expected data aren’t numbers that would provoke the Fed to shift its current stance over the summer months; taper talk won’t begin in earnest until at least Jackson Hole in August or the September FOMC meeting.

Taper Timeline

There’s been a lot of conversation around the perceived timeline of the Federal Reserve’s plan to taper its asset purchases, a discussion likely to be revived regardless of the outcome of the June US NFP report. This is in part thanks to sustained high levels of activity across the Fed’s open market desk, which hit a new all-time high at $991.939 billion at the end of the month and quarter yesterday.

In consideration of these facts, it appears that market participants have the taper timeline priced as such:

  • June through September 2021 = taper talk
  • September 2021 = official indication taper is coming
  • December 2021 = taper targets announced
  • January 2022 = taper begins ($15B/month in reductions)
  • September 2022 = taper ends
  • January/March 2023= first rate hike (3-6 months post-end of taper)

DailyFX Economic Calendar, ‘High’ Rate Events, Next 48-hours (Table 1)

Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 03:00:00
S&P 500 Due a Break Before Week's End, USDCAD Top Event Catalyst
S&P 500 Due a Break Before Week's End, USDCAD Top Event Catalyst
2021-06-30 03:00:00
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
A Record High for S&P 500 and Market Certainty of a Fed Hike Next Year
A Record High for S&P 500 and Market Certainty of a Fed Hike Next Year
2021-06-28 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
Bitcoin