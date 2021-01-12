Market Sentiment Less Positive Than Previously | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence remains high but the last week has seen more demand for the safe-haven US Dollar

That suggests traders are becoming more cautious, although this could be just a short-term rethink before sentiment improves again.

Trader sentiment still positive

Traders are still optimistic about riskier currencies such as AUD, NZD and GBP but perhaps a little less positive than previously. That, though, could be simply a pause before another move out of the safe-haven US Dollar into those “risk on” currencies.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 31, 2020 – January 12, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 7% 0% 4% Weekly 43% -8% 10%

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex