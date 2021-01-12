News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Market Sentiment Less Positive Than Previously | Webinar
2021-01-12 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
  • $GBPJPY is currently trading at its highest level since September after Pound strength drove the pair higher this morning. $GBP $JPY https://t.co/Y9AL4yTgQP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.57%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Op7Uy01GIt
  • $EURGBP fell below 0.8950 as the British Pound strengthened this morning, nearing the end-of-year lows. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/9JNKmzlmWk
  • UK will begin financial services talks with the EU this week, looking for an agreement by March $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yBAoI3zFtO
  • EU and UK to begin financial services discussions this week, aiming for agreement by March. $GBP $EUR
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/wVlfVtxw9H
  • $WTI Crude continues its climb higher in the new year, briefly crossing above $53.0 this morning for the first time since February. $OIL $USO https://t.co/kR3iUNBS6d
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.9% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.7% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
Market Sentiment Less Positive Than Previously | Webinar

Market Sentiment Less Positive Than Previously | Webinar

2021-01-12 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high but the last week has seen more demand for the safe-haven US Dollar.
  • That suggests traders are becoming more cautious, although this could be just a short-term rethink before sentiment improves again.
Trader sentiment still positive

Traders are still optimistic about riskier currencies such as AUD, NZD and GBP but perhaps a little less positive than previously. That, though, could be simply a pause before another move out of the safe-haven US Dollar into those "risk on" currencies.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 31, 2020 – January 12, 2021)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 0% 4%
Weekly 43% -8% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

