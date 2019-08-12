US 500: Numbers of Traders Net-Short Increases by 9.7% From Last Week

US 500: Retail trader data shows 29.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.42 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.1% lower than yesterday and 8.7% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.6% lower than yesterday and 9.7% higher from last week.

To gain more insight in how we use sentiment to supplement a strategy, join us for one of our weekly webinars on how to “Identify Trends with Sentiment”:

Wednesday 00:00 GMT

Thursday 15:00 GMT

(click on one of the above times to enroll)

S&P 500: Recent Changes and Current Sentiment Suggest further Mixed Trading Bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed US 500 trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research