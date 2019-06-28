S&P 500: Number of Traders Net-Long has Increased by 16.2% From Last Week

US 500: Retail trader data shows 29.5% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.39 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 07 when US 500 traded near 2637.97; price has moved 11.2% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 16.2% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.6% higher than yesterday and 0.9% higher from last week.

S&P 500: Sentiment suggests price trend may reverse lower

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current US 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research