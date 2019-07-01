Retail trader data shows 41.8% of traders are net-long

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 41.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.39 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 20 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12917; price has moved 0.7% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.9% higher than yesterday and 1.5% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.4% lower than yesterday and 14.1% higher from last week.

Current sentiment suggests mixed trading bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research