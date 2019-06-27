NUMBER OF TRADERS NET-SHORT HAS INCREASED BY 22.4% FROM LAST WEEK

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 77.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.4 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.4% lower than yesterday and 16.0% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.9% lower than yesterday and 22.4% higher from last week.

Bitcoin: Recent changes suggest bearish trading bias

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

-Written by Tammy Da Costa, DailyFX Research