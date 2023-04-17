GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.47% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 50.48% 49.52% 11.01% Daily 13.40% Weekly 3.41% Daily -9.47% Weekly 7.11% Daily 0.79% Weekly

GBP/USD Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 14% 5% 9% Weekly 15% -11% 1%

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22, price has moved 1.81% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.01% higher than yesterday and 13.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.41% higher than yesterday and 9.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.