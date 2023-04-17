GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.47% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BEARISH
|50.48%
|49.52%
11.01% Daily
13.40% Weekly
3.41% Daily
-9.47% Weekly
7.11% Daily
0.79% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|14%
|5%
|9%
|Weekly
|15%
|-11%
|1%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22, price has moved 1.81% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.01% higher than yesterday and 13.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.41% higher than yesterday and 9.47% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
