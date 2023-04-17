GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
2023-04-16 16:01:00
EUR/USD Prints New Yearly High on Rate Differentials and Hawkish ECB
2023-04-14 09:53:08
2023-04-14 09:53:08
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
2023-04-17 07:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
2023-04-16 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
2023-04-17 08:23:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?
2023-04-17 03:00:00
2023-04-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
2023-04-17 05:50:00
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What's Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
2023-04-13 03:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.47% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBEARISH50.48%49.52%

11.01% Daily

13.40% Weekly

3.41% Daily

-9.47% Weekly

7.11% Daily

0.79% Weekly

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 5% 9%
Weekly 15% -11% 1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22, price has moved 1.81% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.01% higher than yesterday and 13.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.41% higher than yesterday and 9.47% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Apr 05 when Gold traded near 2,020.37.
2023-04-13 16:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Apr 06, 2023 04:00 GMT when Gold traded near 2,007.65.
2023-04-13 15:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jan 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2023-04-12 14:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 03, 2023 12:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
2023-04-12 12:23:00
Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023