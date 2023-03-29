EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 51.02% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BULLISH
|46.51%
|53.49%
-17.87% Daily
-15.72% Weekly
63.24% Daily
51.02% Weekly
11.86% Daily
10.37% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-18%
|65%
|12%
|Weekly
|-17%
|51%
|9%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 46.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.15 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 17.87% lower than yesterday and 15.72% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 63.24% higher than yesterday and 51.02% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.