EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 51.02% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 46.51% 53.49% -17.87% Daily -15.72% Weekly 63.24% Daily 51.02% Weekly 11.86% Daily 10.37% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 46.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.15 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 03 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 17.87% lower than yesterday and 15.72% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 63.24% higher than yesterday and 51.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.