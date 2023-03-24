AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher
2023-03-23 08:56:01
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Cool Slightly After Fed’s Dovish Hike Puts $2000 Back in Play
2023-03-24 11:30:05
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play
2023-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
2023-03-24 08:12:02
USDJPY Heads Lower as Market Digests a More Dovish Fed
2023-03-23 11:00:21
More View More
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.88% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/JPYBEARISH66.84%33.16%

27.55% Daily

37.36% Weekly

-16.78% Daily

-17.88% Weekly

8.41% Daily

12.31% Weekly

AUD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -18% 8%
Weekly 35% -13% 14%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 66.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93. The number of traders net-long is 27.55% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.78% lower than yesterday and 17.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when US 500 traded near 3,988.19.
2023-03-21 15:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89.
2023-03-20 02:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 02, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
2023-03-17 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 24, 2023