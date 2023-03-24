AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.88% from last week.
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 66.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/JPY since Mar 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 87.93. The number of traders net-long is 27.55% higher than yesterday and 37.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.78% lower than yesterday and 17.88% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
