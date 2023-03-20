Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 69.93% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Gold
|BULLISH
|49.97%
|50.03%
-0.13% Daily
-23.80% Weekly
9.45% Daily
69.93% Weekly
4.44% Daily
5.25% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|2%
|6%
|4%
|Weekly
|-23%
|66%
|4%
Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 02 when Gold traded near 1,914.89, price has moved 2.92% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.13% lower than yesterday and 23.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.45% higher than yesterday and 69.93% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.
