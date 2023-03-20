Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 69.93% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BULLISH 49.97% 50.03% -0.13% Daily -23.80% Weekly 9.45% Daily 69.93% Weekly 4.44% Daily 5.25% Weekly

Gold Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 2% 6% 4% Weekly -23% 66% 4%

Gold: Retail trader data shows 49.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 02 when Gold traded near 1,914.89, price has moved 2.92% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.13% lower than yesterday and 23.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.45% higher than yesterday and 69.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.