EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.80% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.76%
49.24%
5.96% Daily
39.81% Weekly
-25.06% Daily
-32.80% Weekly
-11.98% Daily
-8.74% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 09 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34, price has moved 5.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.96% higher than yesterday and 39.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.06% lower than yesterday and 32.80% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.