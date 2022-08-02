EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.80% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.76% 49.24% 5.96% Daily 39.81% Weekly -25.06% Daily -32.80% Weekly -11.98% Daily -8.74% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 09 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34, price has moved 5.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.96% higher than yesterday and 39.81% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.06% lower than yesterday and 32.80% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.