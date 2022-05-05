USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.94.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.13% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 40.00% 60.00% -16.50% Daily -17.70% Weekly 3.20% Daily 21.13% Weekly -5.70% Daily 1.90% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 40.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 17 when USD/CHF traded near 0.94. The number of traders net-long is 16.50% lower than yesterday and 17.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.20% higher than yesterday and 21.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.