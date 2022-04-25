USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 18, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.22% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 49.71% 50.29% 4.44% Daily -10.07% Weekly 15.93% Daily 5.22% Weekly 9.92% Daily -2.98% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 18 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93, price has moved 2.82% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.44% higher than yesterday and 10.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.93% higher than yesterday and 5.22% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 18, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.