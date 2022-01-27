EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.62% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.00%
50.00%
0.00% Daily
20.32% Weekly
-7.08% Daily
-25.62% Weekly
-3.67% Daily
-8.07% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26, price has moved 0.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 20.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 25.62% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.