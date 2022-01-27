News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Post-FOMC Market Latest: S&P 500, FTSE 100 Rebound, USD Remains Bid, Gold Slides
2022-01-27 10:30:00
EUR/USD Nears 2021 Low as FOMC Unveils More Detailed Exit Strategy
2022-01-27 00:00:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Ukraine Standoff, Falling Cushing Stockpiles
2022-01-27 05:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
Post-FOMC Market Latest: S&P 500, FTSE 100 Rebound, USD Remains Bid, Gold Slides
2022-01-27 10:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-01-26 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.62% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.00%

50.00%

0.00% Daily

20.32% Weekly

-7.08% Daily

-25.62% Weekly

-3.67% Daily

-8.07% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26, price has moved 0.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 20.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 25.62% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

