EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.62% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 0.00% Daily 20.32% Weekly -7.08% Daily -25.62% Weekly -3.67% Daily -8.07% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26, price has moved 0.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 20.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 25.62% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 22, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.26. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.