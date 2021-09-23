Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.44% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 49.05% 50.95% -16.94% Daily -5.31% Weekly 31.51% Daily 6.44% Weekly 2.26% Daily 0.33% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 14 when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.94% lower than yesterday and 5.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.51% higher than yesterday and 6.44% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.