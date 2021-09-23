Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
More
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD attempts to halt a five day decline as the Federal Reserve sticks to the sidelines. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ig9bGLj35i https://t.co/YPksmNdJLR
  • US Markit Composite PMI for September fell to 54.5 from 55.4, whereby the services and manufacturing figures fell to 54.4 and 60.5 respectively, both missing analyst estimates. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/4lFZGRufsM https://t.co/DuPcQtaBz0
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally After the Fed; 10 Year Yield to Two-Month-Highs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/23/SPX-SPY-ES-SP500-Nasdaq-NQ-QQQ-Rally-After-the-Fed-10-Year-Yield-2-Month-High.html https://t.co/peftVleO0y
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Bounce From 40K, Fake-out or Shake-out? - https://t.co/ixsRMKgCom https://t.co/KDQv4wgfot
  • While JPY gets clobbered, CHF decides to turn a blind eye to yields $CHF https://t.co/MViWZiiPZ7
  • The surprise 100 basis point cut from the Turkish central bank (to 18%) generated the expected pressure for $USDTRY. That said, I don't think it was the market that decided the momentum should die out at 8.8000 again... https://t.co/4jmOPnzzK9
  • surprised that $NQ is holding up so well with what rates are doing. 10 year yield at a 2 month high, $Nasdaq still holding resistance at prior support https://t.co/UBWBxY2nFC
  • The S&P 500 has recovered all the ground it lost at the start of the week and the Dollar has slumped post FOMC and PMIs. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter gives a brief overview of the market for Thursday! https://t.co/jihKB44ELn
  • https://t.co/lbNvVbQq4n
  • The future taper isn't enough to urge the Dollar to a critical bullish break. In turn, $EURUSD has reversed shy of of August's trough and keeps in play an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with a neckline at 1.19 https://t.co/EgUtX6Pmvy
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.44% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BULLISH

49.05%

50.95%

-16.94% Daily

-5.31% Weekly

31.51% Daily

6.44% Weekly

2.26% Daily

0.33% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 14 when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.94% lower than yesterday and 5.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.51% higher than yesterday and 6.44% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

