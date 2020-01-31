We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Sterling (GBP) Price Rally as The UK Leaves The EU
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-31 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • First major US electoral event next week with the Iowa caucus - Iowa has predicted the last 4 democratic leaders - Current odds (Predictit) show Saunders is favourite to win Iowa https://t.co/7hjCPn3Ku6
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/wGlPVYptIQ
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JMcQueenFX as he runs through the impact of the Coronavirus on the several markets, including the S&P 500, Gold and Oil Prices https://t.co/RKQBKE0cpM
  • LIVE IN 5MIN: Join @JMcQueenFX as he runs through the impact of the Coronavirus on the several markets, including the S&P 500, Gold and Oil Prices https://t.co/RKQBKE0cpM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.65%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ySBG22NN93
  • Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/01/31/Gold-Price-Eyes-On-Breakout-Levels-XAUUSD-Technical-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/eS7MObykuX
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/r792p5wJMD
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.55% Gold: 0.38% Silver: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9w30Qy37np
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join @JMcQueenFX as he runs through the impact of the Coronavirus on the several markets, including the S&P 500, Gold and Oil Prices https://t.co/RKQBKEhNOm
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wS8e4BUvzz
Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast

Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast

2020-01-31 11:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Gold Price - XAU/USD Technical Outlook

  • Bullish signals spotted on XAU/USD Chart
  • Levels and key trading zones to watch

XAU/USD Price – Bulls Hold Fire

On Friday, Gold rallied to $1,575 – its highest level in two week then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with 0.9% gain. This week, the market resumed trading higher and printed $1,588.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed lower from 68 to 60 then remained flat after highlighting a paused uptrend momentum.

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (MaY 31, 2018 – Jan 31, 2020) Zoomed out

Gold daily chart price 31-01-20 Zoomed out
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold DAILY PRICE CHART (July 31 – Jan 31, 2020) Zoomed In

Gold daily chart price 31-01-20 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Jan 5 Gold opened with a breakaway gap to the upside providing a bullish signal. On Jan 8, the Gold bulls led the price to its highest level in nearly seven years then some seemed to cut back.

On Jan 20, bulls came back and rallied XAU/USD to a higher trading zone $1,555- $1,625 eyeing a test of the high end of it. This week, the market opened with an upward gap ( runaway gap) generating another bullish signal.

A close above the high end of the zone could encourage XAUUSD bulls to push towards $1,672. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart should be monitored as some traders may join/exit around theses points.

In turn, a close below the low end of the zone could lead some bulls to exit the market. This may send the price towards $1,526. Further close below this level reflects more bull’s hesitation and possibly opens the door for bears to take charge and press towards $1,453. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart should be watched along the way.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (DEC 30 – Jan 31,2020)

gold four hour price chart 31-01-20

From the four-hour chart, we noticed that on Jan 23 Gold resumed bullish price action and created a higher low with a higher high. Yesterday, the market paused its upward move and started developed a double top pattern. Any violation to the neckline of this pattern located at $1,563 could kick start a downtrend move.

A break below $1,553 may send the price towards $1,535. Yet, the weekly support level underlined on the chart should be kept in focus. On the other hand, a break above $1,590 could cause a rally towards $1,610. Although, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart would be worth monitoring.

See the chart to know more about key levels Gold would encounter in a further bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Ramping into Big Resistance Test
Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Ramping into Big Resistance Test
2020-01-31 10:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?
2020-01-31 06:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar May Bounce at Support
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar May Bounce at Support
2020-01-31 03:00:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.