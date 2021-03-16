News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD seems to have found some levels that it likes 91.93 short term resistance, 92.46 as the March/3-month high st support from prior swing high and a trendline projection $DXY $Dollar https://t.co/jM4M9JmWLS
  • French Prime Minister Castex: We are in a kind of third wave of the Covid epidemic. $EUR
  • $Nas getting that spring in the step with FOMC on the radar for tomorrow. Now approaching the 61.8% retracement of the pullback move $QQQ $NDX https://t.co/5PkTWDUkia https://t.co/M4MWbxDeGd
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JAN) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR) Actual: 82 Expected: 83 Previous: 84 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.37%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wbwgvXKXe5
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.09% Silver: -1.10% Oil - US Crude: -1.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NYu4OBnzo8
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JAN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 83 Previous: 84 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • February Retail Sales Printed at -3.0% vs. Forecast of -0.5%. January’s Strong 5.3% print was driven by stimulus checks with possibility of repeat in March/April. Get your market update here:https://t.co/N7do5zYhBi https://t.co/sG4Y6364BQ
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • Dow Jones leading the way as old school leads
  • S&P 500 new records high while tech-heavy NDX lags
Advertisement

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading

The Dow Jones continues to lead the way as old school value types forge ahead versus the bull market tech darlings of the Nasdaq 100. This has made for an interesting dynamic as we see significant divergence between the DJIA and NDX.

A fully healthy market would be better suited to see all stocks reaching new highs at the same time, but the regardless the general trend is hard to fight. Picking a top is a difficult and often unfruitful game. While this the case, the Dow has risen over 6% the past seven sessions and looks to put fresh longs at risk of a pullback.

Existing longs may want to consider buttoning up trailing stops, while new longs and shorts wait for better risk/reward set-ups. A period of consolidation above the recently breached top-side trend-lines (June 2020/November 2020) could do the market some good in catching its breath for another leg up. It could also help better posture would-be longs from a risk/reward perspective for a fresh leg higher. But we will first need to see how things play out here before considering anything further.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (could use a rest)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The S&P 500 took out its previous high at 3950 to break into record territory once again. The psych level of 4k lies just ahead. A consolidation period in new record territory could do the index some good before attempting to tack on further gains. Resting around the old high would signal good strength and a willingness by buyers to keep the index afloat after a solid run.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (fresh record highs)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 was headed for a breakdown as it was trading under the March trend-line and neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern. The sell-off was halted as general risk appetite firmed up. From here the NDX looks poised to hold, but the relative weakness demonstrated by the previous market leader could indicate that under the hood the broader market is beginning to weaken.

Overall, though, the trend is up for now and even though the tech-heavy NDX is out of favor with the rotation into value stocks, it is likely to stay buoyed. Should we see risk-off start to set in, look for the NDX to be a leader on the downside.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (buoyed but relatively weak)

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: The Flying Kiwi? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: The Flying Kiwi? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-03-12 19:19:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- DXY Levels
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- DXY Levels
2021-03-12 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed