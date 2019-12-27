Could Nasdaq 10k in 2020 Be the Bell-ringer 5k Was 20 Years Earlier?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-27 15:00:00
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
Could Nasdaq 10k in 2020 Be the Bell-ringer 5k Was 20 Years Earlier?

Could Nasdaq 10k in 2020 Be the Bell-ringer 5k Was 20 Years Earlier?

2019-12-27 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Nasdaq Technical Outlook:

  • Nasdaq Composite 10k could be an important turning point
  • It’s not just psychological, there is a line of resistance matching

Nasdaq Composite 10k could be an important turning point

As the Nasdaq Composite approaches 10,000, I can’t help but think back to the first time the Nasdaq hit 5,000 in March 2000. Just before it collapsed. This time around things certainly aren’t moving at the clip they were then; the Nasdaq at that time shot up from 4k to just over 5k (~25%) in about 3-months’ time. We aren’t seeing that type of manic price action these days.

But that doesn’t mean the market isn’t exhibiting plenty of signs of froth. Many valuation metrics are at historically high levels. For example, the popular Shiller PE Ratio is over 31, topping the 1929 reading, and only exceeded by the level registered in 2000 when it neared 45. Looking at the IPO market, approximately 70-80% of companies that went public this year aren’t profitable. The highest number of ‘losing’ companies to do so since Tech Bubble 1.0. This is a good sign that investors have turned their back on reason.

However, these frothy, overvalued situations can go on for a while (as we have seen). Valuation metrics make for terrible timing tools. The long-term chart of the Nasdaq offers a couple of things. The trend is clearly up, with it held nicely within the confines of a channel dating back to the early days of the bull market. As long as price stays above the lower parallel then the big-picture trend remains pointed higher. Drop below, then we can discuss the possibility of an extended bear market.

This doesn’t mean there won’t even within this structure that there won’t be any sharp drops and shorting opportunities. As the market zooms higher not only is the 10k level in sight, but it aligns fairly well with the upper parallel of the long-term bull channel. It was this upper parallel that marked a top back in 2018. It could indeed do it again in 2020.

If this is the case, to fall from the upper parallel to the lower parallel the Nasdaq would decline 20-25%, and it would still be inside the long-term bullish channel. With a decline of that magnitude there would be plenty of shorting opportunities and volatility for short to intermediate-term traders. It could even be a dip-trip opportunity for long-term bulls. We’ll have to see how things play out should the above unfold.

What will help favor the topping scenario is if the market keeps rising to start the year, even accelerating towards loftier levels. An accelerated move would be a strong sign that the market is in a blow-off phase. If this is the case, keep an eye on how price action plays out should the 10k/upper parallel be met. A volatile turnabout would be a sign that a top is in the works and that traders will need to switch gears. Perhaps it will only be for a few months, but it could also turn into something much longer. As they say, “we shall see.”

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Download our fresh Q1 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq Composite Weekly Chart (10k, Upper Parallel)

Nasdaq weekly chart

Nasdaq Chart by TradingView

To learn more about U.S. indices, check out “The Difference between Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500: Major Facts & Opportunities.” You can join me every Wednesday at 1030 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downtrend Intact at 6-Month High
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downtrend Intact at 6-Month High
2019-12-27 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout or Breakdown? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-24 17:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar May Be Peaking
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar May Be Peaking
2019-12-24 06:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Trying to Sneak in Late-year Breakout
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Trying to Sneak in Late-year Breakout
2019-12-23 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.