GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Watch Price Action Around 14000

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

GBP/USD trading under the big 14000 level

Consolidate to breakout or reverse off the level?

Cable is trading beneath the important 14000 level. It isn’t just a psychological level, it has been validated as being meaningful since March. The two scenarios I’m watching are: consolidate for an eventual breakout above it or some type of reversal price action off the level to indicate that GBP/USD wants to head lower.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX