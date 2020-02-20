We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels Ahead of ECB Minutes
2020-02-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Latest: Return of Inverse Correlation
2020-02-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Leads the Uneven Risk Advance, USDJPY Tears Attention from EURUSD
2020-02-20 05:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Stays Close to 7-Year Highs As China Cuts Lending Rates
2020-02-20 07:07:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Sink as China Rate Cuts Fail to Impress
2020-02-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Silver Price Outlook & More
2020-02-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aqhg9QbhXp
  • GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/20/GBPUSD-Eyes-A-Downside-Break-Watch-This-Price--GBP-vs-USD-Forecast-MK.html https://t.co/gvsS6RX5DT
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.09% US 500: -0.10% France 40: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/V2M6TitV2O
  • ECB's De Guindos says the Euro Area economy still needs strong support from monetary policy measures $EUR
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/SexVTCpgJ2
  • Russia's Novak does not state if Russia will support deeper oil output reductions #OOTT
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
  • The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/KEWY1dET4m
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/eNA6uFXAXa
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (YoY) (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-20
GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast

GBP/USD Eyes A Downside Break, Watch This Price - GBP vs USD Forecast

2020-02-20 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Technical Analysis

  • GBP vs USD from neutral to bearish
  • What GBP/USD bulls need to do to lead the price?

GBP/USD Price – Bears Hold Fire

On Feb 10, GBP/USD printed 1.2872- its lowest level in two and half months. However, the market rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. On Friday, the weekly candlestick closed in the green with 1.2% gain.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 48 to 40 indicating that downtrend move was gaining momentum.

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Sep 15, 2018 – FEB 20, 2020) Zoomed out

GBPUSD daily price chart 20-02-20 Zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

GBP/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (Oct 16– FEb 20, 2020) Zoomed IN

GBPUSD daily price chart 20-02-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we noticed that last month GBP/USD stabilized and moved in a sideways move creating lower highs with higher lows. In early February, Cable leaned to the downside as closed below the 50-day average. The price failed twice to overtake 1.3048 generating another bearish signal.

Last week, the market repeated the same scenario and failed in multiple occasions to clear the aforementioned above level, indicating that bears were not done yet.

Yesterday, the pair moved to a lower trading zone 1.2774- 1.2965. Thus, a close below the low end of the zone may encourage bears to lead the price towards 1.2548. Further close below this level could mean more bearishness towards 1.2360. Having said that, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring.

In turn, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone highlights bears reluctance. This could lead some of them to exit the market allowing GBPUSD to reverse towards the high end of the zone causing a sideways move. Its worth noting that, any bullish move requires clearing 1.3048 first.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 British Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four Hour PRICE CHART (Jan 30 – FEB 20, 2020)

GBPUSD four hour price chart 20-02-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice that yesterday GBP/USD broke below the uptrend line originated form the Feb 10 low at 1.2772 , eyeing a test of the same low then the support area 1.2828-15.

Hence, a break below 1.2754 could send Cable towards 1.2672. Nevertheless, the weekly support level marked on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break above 1.2988 opens the door for a rally towards 1.3028. Although, the daily resistance level printed on the chart should be monitored.

See the chart to find out more about key levels Cable would encounter in a further bearish /bullish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Pound Trend Reversal in Play
2020-02-20 06:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes Australian Jobs Data, RBA
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Eyes Australian Jobs Data, RBA
2020-02-19 21:55:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
DAX 30, CAC 40 Charts Remain Bullish, FTSE 100 a Mess
2020-02-19 12:00:00
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
Euro vs USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes New Lows – Will the Selloff End?
2020-02-19 10:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.