GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – A Risk of a Possible Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance
2020-06-10 15:30:00
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 154-Day Bills Draw 0.190% Primary Dealers Awarded: 51.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 47.1% Direct BIdders Accepted: 1.2% B/C Ratio: 2.95
  • Most risk-leaning (and haven) assets seem to be holding their breath for the FOMC decision in a few hours. Not the Nasdaq 100 however. Looks like it is happy to keep wandering higher oblivious to any external risks https://t.co/LJxVo421wa
  • Secretary Mnuchin says changes to capital gains have been talked about $SPX
  • Florida virus cases increase 2.1% against prior 7-day average 2.0% - BBG
  • The Nasdaq surges to an all-time high just before a Fed meeting in the midst of a global pandemic? Seems too good to be true... We'll discuss this phenomenon at length in my webinar starting in just 5 minutes - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/GS6u3usB6I
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cEPrzTEWE8
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% US 500: -0.41% Germany 30: -0.78% Wall Street: -0.83% France 40: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k3evJlebm1
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change Actual: -2.279M Previous: -1.739M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change Actual: 1.568M Expected: 2.957M Previous: 9.935M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Ahead of the #FOMC meeting, option-implied vols have picked up capturing the risk event. EUR/USD ATM overnight vols have gained 5.33 to 14.35. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/eLhHMpqLJl https://t.co/auy7jKIYQF
GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – A Risk of a Possible Reversal

GBP/JPY Forecast: GBP vs JPY Price – A Risk of a Possible Reversal

2020-06-10 14:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

GBP/JPY Pirce- Technical Outlook

  • Risk-on sentiment sends GBP/JPY to a multi-month high
  • GBP vs JPY price chart reveals a weaker upward trend

GBP/JPY - Bullish Market

On Friday, GBP/JPY took off to an over three-month high at 139.74 then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with a 4.2% gain. The Japanese yen lost value against major currencies due to a lower demand for safe havens caused by the optimism of a quicker economic recovery after many weeks of lockdown.

This week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has abandoned the overbought territory highlighting that bulls were losing momentum.

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART ( July 18, 2018 – June 10, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPJPY daily price chart 10-06-20 zoomed out
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily PRice CHART (March 26 – June 10, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPJPY daily price chart 10-06-20 zoomed in

On May 22, GBP/JPY corrected its downward trend and created a higher low at 131.78. A week later, the price closed above the 50-day moving average then rallied to a multi-month high. However, the pair has declined this week to the current trading zone 135.81 – 137.83 indicating a weaker bullish sentiment.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned zone reflects bull’s hesitation and could send GBPJPY towards 133.30. Any further close below that level could send the price even lower towards 130.84.

On the other hand, a close above the high end of the zone signals that bulls could push towards the 141.00 handle. Any further close above this level may extend the rally towards 143.20.

See the daily chart (zoomed in) to know more about the key levels to monitor in both scenarios.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Four Hour PRice CHART (April 29 – June 10, 2020)

GBPJPY four hour price chart 10-06-20

Yesterday, GBP/JPY rebounded and created the second shoulder of a head and shoulders pattern marked on the chart therefore, a break below the neckline located at 136.30 would be considered a bearish signal. Additionally, a bearish divergence between the price and the RSI has been noticed with the first creating a high with a higher high meanwhile, the latter created a high with a lower high highlighting a possible reversal of the upward trend.

Thus, a break below 135.49 could send GBPJPY towards 134.56 while a break above 139.74 may trigger a rally towards 140.76. Nonetheless, the daily and support and resistance underlined on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Faces Trend Resistance
2020-06-10 15:30:00
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Downside Momentum Still in Place
2020-06-10 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.