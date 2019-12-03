AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
British Pound Back to the Big Figure 1.3000: GBP/USD Price Outlook
2019-12-03 13:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
2019-12-03 11:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump Says it Might be Better to Wait Until After 2020 Election for China Trade Deal

Real Time News
  • #Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance- https://t.co/9jXyCjyT38 https://t.co/YKZ8qdBRfy
  • En español: El precio del oro trepa con una convicción arrolladora por el pesimismo comercial y las dudas sobre el acuerdo de Trump #XAUUSD #trading $gold https://t.co/Q9edepDb7D https://t.co/FRJayjDoun
  • US looking to impose 100% tariffs on $2.4 billion of French imports. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/ewgwPZmniQ https://t.co/zqjkg0SZRD
  • According to Reuters, a draft of a SPD motion for party congress calls for additional public investment, adding this must not be prevented by 'dogmatic positions' such as 'black zero' budget policy of no new debt $EURUSD $EURJPY $DAX
  • President Trump says next G7 Summit will be at Camp David Presidential retreat in Maryland #G7
  • President Trump says he has not spoken to China's Xi recently, but that China called "us" today and yesterday to talk trade #Tradewar
  • President Trump says China called the United States today and yesterday on trade #Tradewar $SPX
  • President Trump says it can't be an even deal with China $SPX
  • $EURUSD getting really comfortable against this resistance zone https://t.co/cus3Jxedqu
  • Will $GBPUSD close the year above or below 1.3000? Need some information before you can vote? Check this out! https://t.co/wL9DywTa6u
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price

2019-12-03 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Aussie and Kiwi Dollar vs US Dollar Forecast

Did we get it right with our Gold and USD Dollar forecasts? Find out more for free from Q4 main currencies and commodities forecasts

AUD/USD, NZD/USD – Bullish Development

Yesterday, US Dollar softened against Aussie and Kiwi Dollar. Today, AUD/USD rallied to three weeks high meanwhile, NZD/USD rallied to three months high.

The relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher on both pairs highlighting that buyers are in control.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (FEB 1, 2018 – DEC 3, 2019) Zoomed Out

AUDUSD daily price chart 03-12-19 zoomed out

AUD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15 – DEC 3, 2019) Zoomed IN

AUDUSD daily price chart 03-12-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Friday AUD/USD bounced from its lowest level in seven weeks. Yesterday, the price rebounded from the high end of current trading zone 0.6753 – 0.6826.

A close above the high end may lead AUDUSD towards 0.6904. Further close above this level could embolden more market participants to push the price towards 0.6984. In that scenario, the potential rally might weaken at the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart (zoomed in) as some buyers could take profit at this point.

It’s worth noting that, if the price breaks and remains above the higher downtrend line on the trendlines fan originated from the July 18 at 0.7082, this suggests a rally towards 0.7016 as explained on the chart.

In turn, another failure in closing above the high end of current trading zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the low end of the zone on the back of buyers exiting of the market. Further close below 0.6744 could open the door for sellers to press towards 0.6631. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart offer an attractive exit points for some sellers.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

NZD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 13, 2017 – DEC 3, 2019) Zoomed Out

NZDUSD daily price chart 03-12-19 Zoomed out

NZD/USD DAILY PRICE CHART (JULY 18 – DEC 3, 2019) Zoomed In

NZDUSD daily price chart 03-12-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice yesterday NZD/USD rallied to a higher trading zone 0.6438 – 0.6565. Additionally, the price broke above the neckline of inverted head and shoulders pattern residing at 0.6450 hinting to a rally towards 0.6690.

A close above the high end of the zone could be an additional signal for buyers to push NZDUSD towards 0.6690. Although, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, any close below the low end of the current trading zone could reverse current direction sending NZDUSD towards the vicinity of 0.6236-24. Yet, the daily and weekly support levels should be kept in focus.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 6 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common directional and momentum indicators and how to use them

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2019-12-03 10:50:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
2019-12-03 02:30:00
Silver Prices Fall Back to Key Trend Support - Next Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Prices Fall Back to Key Trend Support - Next Levels for XAG/USD
2019-12-02 19:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.