EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap
2022-01-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Probability of Nasdaq 100 and Dollar Breakdowns Next Week
2022-01-08 05:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support

Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • S&P 500 coming off record highs, looking to trend support
  • Dow Jones holding up the best of the three big indices
  • Nasdaq 100 looking to test bull market channel

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 is weakening from the record highs, and on that trend support from October 2020 is coming into focus. It held well last month, we will see if it can again. For now, giving trend and support the benefit of the doubt.

From a tactical standpoint, a reversal off support could pave the way for longs to work back towards a new record high. If, however, we see support fail to usher in buying, then a breakdown could have the market on its heels in a larger corrective pattern, possibly worse.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones is faring better than the S&P and Nasdaq, so this bodes well for the top-side as long as this can remain the case. Keep an eye on how the broader SPX handles support, assuming it tags it in the days ahead. Continued relative strength could make the Dow a more attractive long if renewed stock market strength is to become a theme again soon.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 is lagging behind quite a bit and is of concern for the broader market given its general leadership status. But it could be rotation out of higher beta new school names into old school names that reverses course. The NDX is testing horizontal support here around the 15550/650 area. More importantly, though, we need to watch the lower channel line from September 2020. Holding onto the upward channel structure will be important if we are to see this recent bout of weakness turn out to be nothing more than a correction. A breakdown out of the channel could pave the way for a larger trend reversal.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

