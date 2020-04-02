We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
2020-04-02 01:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
2020-04-02 09:30:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
2020-04-02 04:15:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
2020-04-02 11:20:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
2020-04-02 11:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
2020-04-02 08:00:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Breaking news

Initial Jobless Claims Rise 6648k

Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3029k Expected: N/A Previous: 1784k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (FEB), Actual: -39.90b Expected: -$40.0b Previous: -$45.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3029k Expected: N/A Previous: 1803k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 6648k Expected: 3700k Previous: 3283k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3.03M Expected: N/A Previous: 1803k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 6.65M Expected: 3700k Previous: 3283k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (FEB), Actual: -39.9B Expected: -$40.0b Previous: -$45.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • US initial jobless claims spikes to a record 6.648mln!!!
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OCdkWXIgn5
  • UK PM Spokesman says there is no discussion on extending the transition period $GBP
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation

2020-04-02 11:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Gold, Japanese Yen, GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • Gold Trading as Risk Asset as Opposed to a Safe-Haven
  • Japanese Yen Returns to Familiar Correlation
  • GBP/USD Reducing Sensitivity to Stocks

Gold Trading as Risk Asset as Opposed to a Safe-Haven

In recent weeks, gold prices have been trading as a risk asset as opposed to a safe-haven with the 1-month correlation between S&P 500 and gold swinging from a negative to positive (Figure 1). Consequently, we questioned whether gold was losing its safe-haven status as investors deleveraged made a dash for cash. That said, we see gold behaving as a liquidity haven, in which further monetary stimulus measures are having a greater impact on prices as opposed to risk appetite with the continued move lower in bond yields providing a floor for gold. As such, we retain a bullish outlook in the long term for gold prices with a run-up $1700. In the short term, we are cognizant of efforts to suppress the move higher in gold in light of strong physical demand such as the CME raising margin requirements, alongside slowing demand from emerging market central banks.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Figure 1. Gold Trading as a Risk Asset

Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation

Japanese Yen Returns to Familiar Correlation

In ourprevious note, we had highlighted that the Pound had become increasingly sensitive to risk assets with the currency particularly vulnerable during times of market liquidation, given that UK needs constant inflows amid its large current account deficit. However, with recent actions by the Federal Reserve addressing Dollar funding issues with GBP 3-month cross-currency basis swaps flipping to positive, the impact of souring risk appetite on the Pound has subsequently diminished. In turn, reducing the downside in the Pound during times of risk-off. Alongside this, the Japanese Yen appears to have returned back to its familiar correlation with risk appetite as 1W correlations show an increasingly negative relationship following the Japanese fiscal year-end. As such, given that risks remain skewed to the downside for equity markets, Japanese Yen looks in good shape to strengthen further. US Equities to revisit the lows?

Figure 2. FX Correlation with Stocks

Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

Cross-Asset Correlation Matrix(1 Week, 1 Month & 3 Month Timeframe)

Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset CorrelationJapanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset CorrelationJapanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX. The Topix is used a proxy for the Nikkei 225.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

