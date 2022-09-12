GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars: Buoyed by Ukrainian Advance and the Mention of QT from the ECB
2022-09-12 08:11:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-11 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed
2022-09-12 10:30:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
More View more
GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed

GBP/USD Still Pressured Despite Pullback As USD Markets Look To Fed

David Cottle, Analyst

GBP/USD, Bank of England, US Federal Reserve, Inflation -Talking Points

  • GBP/USD hit lows not seen since the mid-1980s last week.
  • It has bounced since, but that’s a USD story rather than hope for GBP respite.
  • The market may have decided sterling has suffered enough for now.
Advertisement

The British pound has pulled back quite sharply from last week’s near four-decade low against the US dollar, but remains very short of positives and its long downtrend remains in place.

GBP/USD fell last week towards the $1.14 handle last seen in the distant days before the Plaza Accords of 1985, themselves aimed at reining in a similarly rampant US dollar.

This is a big week for economic data, but that’s only likely to underline the strength of the US’ economy’s position compared to that of the UK, and indeed most of Europe, where inflation remains a huge challenge and war in Ukraine paralyses crucial energy markets.

The pullback seen in many currencies against the dollar in the last few days is likely mere respite before important US inflation numbers due on Tuesday. August’s core inflation rate is expected to come in at 6.1%, above the 5.9% seen in July. Should it do so, the market will likely continue to price in aggressive interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve, to the detriment of the dollar’s rivals, including sterling.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Bank of England Pushes Its Meeting Back a Week

The Bank of England, meanwhile, has postponed its own September interest-rate conclave to the 22nd rather than the 15th, as a mark of respect on the death of the Queen. This means that the decision could come a day after new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarsi Kwarteng outlines his fiscal plans, although the national mourning period makes schedules less certain than usual. The government has reaffirmed the Bank of England’s independence but, all the same, it may not want to be seen to tighten monetary policy so soon, which could be yet another factor weighing down sterling.

The UK economy grew by 0.2% in July, according to official data, returning to expansion, if anemically, after a sharp drop in the previous month. However, the three-month averaged growth rate was 0%, for an annualized growth rate of 2.3%.

Markets More Bullish on Sterling, But How Durably?

There may be some respite for the pound if only because of the sheer magnitude of the hammering it has received this year. IG client sentiment data show fully 75% are bullish at these levels, billionaire investor Bill Goss declared himself bullish on the British currency late last week, suggesting that the US dollar is now into overvalued territory and scheduled to lose a little of its haven allure.

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

Chart Prepared by David Cottle Using Trading View.

Despite these glimmers of hope, the daily chart shows how much work these self-proclaimed GBP/USD bulls still have to do from a technical perspective if they are to engineer a meaningful reversal. The downtrend from late February remains very much in place, coming in way above current levels at 1.1945. Before that can be convincingly challenged, the pound will need to retake the 1.1742 resistance area where it bounced on July 14 and which the bulls defended for six days in late August.

Should those US inflation numbers leave aggressive Fed rate hikes on the table, we could, rather see sterling revisit the historic lows of last week.

-By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Buoyed on U.S. CPI Expectations, USD on Offer
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Buoyed on U.S. CPI Expectations, USD on Offer
2022-09-12 09:05:00
Euro Soars: Buoyed by Ukrainian Advance and the Mention of QT from the ECB
Euro Soars: Buoyed by Ukrainian Advance and the Mention of QT from the ECB
2022-09-12 08:11:00
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-12 00:30:00
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bullish