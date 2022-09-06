 Skip to content
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM
2022-09-05 10:40:00
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
2022-09-06 07:26:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-09-06 09:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-05 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Liz Truss Announced as Next UK Prime Minister, GBP Unchanged
2022-09-05 11:46:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-05 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/JPY Upside Momentum Picking Up
  • Cleaner Positioning Opens Room for Net Shorts to Pick Up

JPY: Once again USD/JPY is at a fresh two-decade high as topside momentum picks up with the pair now firmly above the 141.00 handle. Previously, a move to 140 had been touted as an area for Japanese Officials to look at possibly intervening in the currency. However, while the Japanese Yen is significantly weaker against the USD (and other currencies), the moves are not disorderly, which is the most important catalyst before Japanese Officials look at intervening. The Bank of Japan led by Governor Kuroda have dug their heels in by maintaining loose monetary policy, meanwhile, the rest of the world is embarking on larger than normal rate hikes with a 75bps rate rise becoming the norm. As such, with rate differentials continuing to move against the Yen, the currency has thus found little in the way of support.

Elsewhere, net short positioning in the Japanese Yen has also eased up in recent weeks as traders attempt to buy the Yen dip, meaning that there is room for net shorts to build up again in the currency. In turn, this opens the door for the pair to move towards the 145 handle, particularly as global bond yields continue to rally. As a reminder, when gauging the potential direction of USD/JPY it is important to watch the direction of US yields (most notably the benchmark 10yr) as shown in the chart below.

USD/JPY Positioning

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY vs US 10YR Yield

Source: Refinitiv

