AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Higher on Renminbi Fix & Chinese Stimulus

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Bolts Higher Despite Storms as China Ignites Stimulus Plans. Where to for HSI?
2022-08-25 06:00:00
Euro Outlook Remains Murky as Gas Prices Soar and Fed Hikes Loom. Can EUR/USD Recover?
2022-08-25 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Bolts Higher Despite Storms as China Ignites Stimulus Plans. Where to for HSI?
2022-08-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of August Opening Range
2022-08-25 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Hold Support, Look to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-24 21:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-08-24 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
2022-08-24 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-24 14:36:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Rattled by UK PLC Woes and USD Strength
2022-08-24 09:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Runs into Resistance. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-08-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-24 14:36:00
More View more
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Higher on Renminbi Fix & Chinese Stimulus

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Higher on Renminbi Fix & Chinese Stimulus

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS &TALKING POINTS

  • China comes to the party giving risk assets a boost.
  • Upside move likely to fade as Jackson Hole threatens.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar found support after the Chinese governments increased stimulus 1 trillion Yuan to tackle a vulnerable property market, COVID hit supply chains and more recently power disruptions in certain parts of China. The announcement coupled with the USD/CNY fix that was stronger than model projections sent a message out that the PBoC thinks the currency is depreciating against the U.S. dollar at an unwanted pace. Markets reacted favorably with Emerging Market (EM) and pro-growth currencies like the AUD strengthening – stronger commodity complex.

The Chinese 5-year CDS (see graphic below) which is a traditional hedge against defaults now show a marked decline indicating that the Chinese government’s efforts to quell a property crisis may be working.

CHINESE 5-YEAR CDS CHART

china 5-year CDS

Source: Refinitiv

Later today, the last high impact data point ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium tomorrow comes via U.S. GDP (see economic calendar below) while the GDP deflator print may carry more weight this time round as inflation remains at the heart of the Fed’s agenda.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

aud/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

AUD/USD price action on the daily chart has bulls pushing towards the 0.7000 psychological resistance zone but I think we may not see this ahead of Jackson Hole. Markets remain tentative and this short-term rally may be cut short as we move through the EU and U.S. trading sessions respectively.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7000/100-day EMA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • 20-day (purple)/50-dayEMA (blue)
  • 0.6900

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positioning results in a short-term bullish bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Halts Recent Slide Despite Stalling Below Key Resistance
S&P 500 Halts Recent Slide Despite Stalling Below Key Resistance
2022-08-24 17:30:00
Nasdaq (US Tech) 100 Eyes Resistance in Anticipation of Jackson Hole
Nasdaq (US Tech) 100 Eyes Resistance in Anticipation of Jackson Hole
2022-08-24 16:01:00
US Dollar Resumes March Higher Despite Disappointing Durable Goods Data
US Dollar Resumes March Higher Despite Disappointing Durable Goods Data
2022-08-24 13:00:00
DAX and FTSE Cautious as Markets Digest Darkening Economic Prospects
DAX and FTSE Cautious as Markets Digest Darkening Economic Prospects
2022-08-24 11:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Australia 200
USDOLLAR