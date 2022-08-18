GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Extends Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Minutes

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides Further on Energy Woes and US Dollar Flex
2022-08-18 09:30:00
EURUSD Range More Attuned to Conditions than the S&P 500 Reversal From 200-Day SMA
2022-08-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Rejected at Resistance
2022-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Extends Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Minutes
2022-08-18 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
2022-08-18 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Extends Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Extends Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Minutes

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Markets still grappling with FOMC Minutes.
  • Pound under pressure ahead of U.S. focused calendar.
  • GBP/USD bears testing 1.2000.
Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Yesterdays’ FOMC Minutes left markets unsure about the Fed’s path going forward with the statement far from being hawkish yet the markets reaction reflected a hawkish undertone. My view is that investors did not focus on the slowing of rate hikes but rather the expectation around a looming recession which left stock markets in the red while the safe haven greenback found support.

The better than expected UK inflation report was not enough to deter the broader U.S. focus stemming from the encouraging core retail sales figures. The rest of the day (see economic calendar below) continues down that path with U.S. initial jobless claims in focus as well as speeches from the Fed’s George and Kashkari respectively. As historical hawks, it will be interesting to see whether they reiterate the need to maintain rate hikes to truly quell inflation pressures or conform to the FOMC Minutes narrative.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbp/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action had bears testing the 1.2000 psychological support handle in early trading, adding to cables bearish momentum as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). A break below could open up the 1.1890 swing low but I suspect a pound comeback off the 1.2000 level short-term.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 1.1890

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 72% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Slides Further on Energy Woes and US Dollar Flex
EUR/USD Slides Further on Energy Woes and US Dollar Flex
2022-08-18 09:30:00
AUD/USD Falls on Poor Jobs Report but Already Soft RBA Bets Offer Reversal Risk
AUD/USD Falls on Poor Jobs Report but Already Soft RBA Bets Offer Reversal Risk
2022-08-18 01:30:00
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
2022-08-17 16:00:00
DAX 40 at Inflection Point, Retreats from Key 14000 Level
DAX 40 at Inflection Point, Retreats from Key 14000 Level
2022-08-17 13:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
USDOLLAR