US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes

US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis and News

  • US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes Unlikely to Move the Needle for the USD
  • USD Finding Support on Dips

US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes Unlikely to Move the Needle for the USD

Another subdued session for major risk assets with the Summer lull is well underway. That said, upcoming US retail sales will garner market attention as well as the latest FOMC meeting minutes. But first, US retail sales growth has been softer throughout the year with increases reflecting price rises. As such, while the headline rate is roughly expected to flatline, this will unlikely be a major mover for the USD. The main focus in the near term will be on next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium.

As such, the upside is likely to persist for the US Dollar, particularly against the Euro and GBP. Today’s UK CPI rising to double digits provided yet another reminder that higher than expected inflation prints do not necessarily mean that the Pound. This is due to the fact that money markets have near fully priced in a 50bps and it is very unlikely that the BoE will go bigger than 50bps, the trend remains lower in Cable with rallies to be faded.

US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes

Source: DailyFX

US Dollar Chart: USD Finding Support on Dips

US Dollar Awaits US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes

Source: Refinitiv'

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
NZD/USD Rises After RBNZ Hikes OCR, Increases Cash Rate Projection
NZD/USD Rises After RBNZ Hikes OCR, Increases Cash Rate Projection
2022-08-17 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Mixed – AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Mixed – AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR