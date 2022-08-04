British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years!

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Range Trading Possibilities Ahead of NFP
2022-08-04 10:40:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Languishes Amid Stock Build and OPEC+ Doing Little. Will WTI Recover?
2022-08-04 05:30:00
S&P 500 Blasts Higher, Nasdaq 100 on Brink of Exiting Bear Market Territory, NFP Eyed
2022-08-03 20:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Indices Rise as Earnings Drive DAX, FTSE & DJI Higher
2022-08-03 18:19:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-08-03 08:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar, but Fed Rate Hike Bets and Inflation Bets Pose Risks to XAU
2022-08-04 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-03 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years!
2022-08-04 11:24:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-08-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Resumes Slide Against US Dollar. Will USD/JPY Break Resistance?
2022-08-04 02:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Rates Find Support – For Now
2022-08-03 18:38:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years!

British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, Highest in 27 Years!

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Recession reservations hurt GBP.
  • 50bps not enough to support cable upside.
Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Bank of England (BoE) expectedly hiked interest rates by 50bps primarily stemming from international pressures from the Federal Reserve and more recently some ECB speakers. The ECB’s Kazaks announced that the ECB should continue to hike rates to tackle inflation.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

INFLATION FORECASTS

On the inflation front, the October 2022 forecast has been revised higher from 11% to 13.3% while the BoE anticipates a recession in Q4 2022 for a duration of 5 quarters. With the higher interest rate, the squeeze on the consumer will increase particularly in the mortgage space as well as its effect on retail sales and consumer spending.

Going forward, money markets are still expectant of further rate hikes but with the constant threat of an energy crisis and global recessionary fears could see a swift reduction in rate hikes which is feasible considering the BoE was the first major central bank to raise rates.

BOE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

BoE interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbpusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action reacted negatively to the news. I assume this is primarily coming from the recession statement but an inverse reaction to a 50bps hike has not been uncommon across the globe. This pound is definitely trending lower as external global factors grow in influence.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2400/100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Key support levels:

  • 1.2080/20-day EMA (purple)

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 70% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however due to recent changes in long and short positions we settle on a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Range Trading Possibilities Ahead of NFP
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Range Trading Possibilities Ahead of NFP
2022-08-04 10:40:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: Wait and See Approach for USD/ZAR Ahead of NFP
South African Rand Price Forecast: Wait and See Approach for USD/ZAR Ahead of NFP
2022-08-04 09:35:00
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
2022-08-04 09:31:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-08-04 08:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish
USDOLLAR