Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-20 06:30:00
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Poised to Resume Climb After EIA Data
2022-07-20 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Traders are Selling Wall Street’s Reversal, More Gains Next?
2022-07-20 01:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
2022-07-19 13:33:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-20 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Funds Flip Net Short in Gold
2022-07-20 09:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It’s Time to Decide
2022-07-20 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Mixed UK Inflation Sees Headline Beat While Core Dips
2022-07-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pullback Emerges Ahead of BoJ Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 00:30:00
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
More View more
Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Richard Snow, Analyst

Nasdaq (US Tech 100) Earnings and Analysis

  • Nasdaq pushes higher after “less-bad” Netflix results
  • Nasdaq approaches key resistance ahead of tech heavy earnings still to come
  • Tesla Q2 earnings expected after market close – Revenue $17.28 bn (exp)

Nasdaq Pushes Higher After "Less-Bad Results"

The tech index continued its short-term ascent after streaming heavyweight Netflix confirmed nearly one million lost subscribers and the second month in a row where it witnessed negative net-subscriber growth.

Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Source: Netflix, WSJ

In addition, Netflix Co-chief Executive Reed Hastings mentioned that losing 970,000 paid subscribers is “less-bad” than the two million expected and that the company is well set up for the next year. Netflix plans to clam down on password sharing as it estimates around 100 million households receive access to its services without paying a subscription - something that has been identified as an opportunity to increase the number of paid subscribers. The much talked about ad-supported subscription is also said to be introduced next year. The lower cost option caters for households experiencing higher costs of living as inflation is expected to remain elevated for the medium term.

Nasdaq price action attempts to build on recent gains, supported by a lower US dollar and a general easing of global recession concerns – lifting risky assets. The 12,250 level comes into play as a significant level of resistance as it has capped prior attempts to trade higher. This time around, prices have printed higher lows before the most recent advance, hinting at a potential break above the key level should we see a sizeable catalyst. The latest advance places prices above the midline of the longer-term descending channel (blue dotted line) – an area that failed to hold previously.

Trendline support provides the nearest level of support followed by 11,540 and 10,945.

Nasdaq E-Mini Futures Daily Chart

Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Tesla Earnings Due After Market Close Today

Tesla will report Q2 earnings after the US market close today and is hoping to put an end to selling pressure that has dominated most of 2022. The car maker mentioned earlier this year that it will need to trim its salary bill and floated the idea that it could reduce its prices due to surging inflation – a move that if implemented could squeezing profit margins.

However, analysts appear optimistic on the stock 25 buy readings, 10 sells and 9 holds.

Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Source: Refinitiv

Tesla Q2 Earnings Forecast:

Revenue - $17.28 billion vs $11.96 billion (Q2 2021)

Earnings per share (EPS) - $1.86 vs $1.45 (Q2 2021)

The Tesla chart shows signs of consolidation ahead of the release as price action trades sideways in what appears to be a symmetrical triangle. Bulls will be eying the prior high around $792 if earnings surprise to the upside without any ominous warnings about Q3 forecasts. Support appears via the ascending trendline before the low of $623 comes into play.

While price action has cooled-off somewhat, the MACD indicator suggest that upward momentum is building as the MACD and signal lines appear to move above the zero line. Find out more about the MACD indicator and how to use it in your analysis.

Tesla Daily Chart

Nasdaq Price Forecast: Index Awaits More Tech Earnings, Tesla Next

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Funds Flip Net Short in Gold
Gold Price Forecast: Funds Flip Net Short in Gold
2022-07-20 09:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Mixed UK Inflation Sees Headline Beat While Core Dips
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Mixed UK Inflation Sees Headline Beat While Core Dips
2022-07-20 08:00:00
Equities Push Higher as Risk Sustains Serious Bid – S&P 500 & DAX 40
Equities Push Higher as Risk Sustains Serious Bid – S&P 500 & DAX 40
2022-07-19 17:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
2022-07-19 13:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100