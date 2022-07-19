South African Rand Price Forecast: ZAR Prepares For SA Inflation, SARB and PBOC Rate Decisions

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading to Important First Test
2022-07-19 13:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-19 12:00:00
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?
2022-07-19 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
Gold Prices Muted, Crude Oil Rises on USD Pullback as APAC Stocks Fall
2022-07-19 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
GBP/USD Climbs as APAC Traders Eye RBA Minutes, China Developments
2022-07-18 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
More View more
South African Rand Price Forecast: ZAR Prepares For SA Inflation, SARB and PBOC Rate Decisions

South African Rand Price Forecast: ZAR Prepares For SA Inflation, SARB and PBOC Rate Decisions

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND TALKING POINTS

  • Possible short-term pullback on the cards for ZAR bulls.
  • SARB rate decision in focus this week.
  • Will R17/$ hold as support?
Advertisement

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand has found some respite this morning on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar as money markets revise Fed rate hike expectations lower from 100bps. The week ahead holds several key economic data points for South Africa including inflation and the SARB’s interest rate announcement (see economic calendar below). Inflation has already exceeded the reserve bank’s upper target limit of 6% in May and is expected to climb to 7.2% tomorrow adding to hawkish pressure on SARB to hike 50bps on Thursday. Should inflation data miss expectations I don’t see the SARB being swayed to reduce this 50bps projection alongside an aggressive Federal Reserve. Since the 16.00 upside breakout in late June, inflationary pressures have hurt South African consumers and although hiking rates are not idea, controlling a weakening rand is essential in limiting further inflation downside on the consumer.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

South African Rand Price Forecast: ZAR Prepares For SA Inflation, SARB and PBOC Rate Decisions

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The recent bleak commodity outlook seems to have stalled for now ahead of China’s Loan Prime Rate (LPR) decision tomorrow with the 1-year expected to stay at 3.7% while the 5-year rate which was unexpectedly cut in May to 4.45% from 4.6% may see another cut to stimulate the property sector as mortgage repayments come under threat. Coupling the SARB rate hike expectation with a potential cut by the PBOC could see the rand strengthen against the greenback this week. Locally, loadshedding has somewhat eased giving businesses a slight break from the Stage 6 blackouts earlier this month and should add to rand support.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

South African Rand Price Forecast: ZAR Prepares For SA Inflation, SARB and PBOC Rate Decisions

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action has bears testing the 17.0000 psychological support zone with a confirmation close below possibly leading to further downside for the pair. My short-term bias is skewed to rand strength this week under the current fundamental backdrop while future price movement for the ZAR will be dependent on the U.S. and China respectively.

Current overbought conditions on the Relative Strength Index (RSI)shows slowing bullish upside momentum while corresponding price action moves higher. This phenomenon is known as bearish divergence and traditionally points to move lower. This could be the start of a pullback towards subsequent support zones.

Resistance levels:

  • 17.2687
  • 17.0000

Support levels:

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR