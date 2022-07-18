S&P 500 Recovery, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings

SPX, BAC, GS Analysis and Talking Points

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Provide Mixed Earnings

Markets Price Out Expectations of a 100bps hike

Despite the volatile FX action with the USD breaking out to fresh record highs and US inflation rising to a whopping 9.1%, prompting markets to shift towards a 100bps hike. However, as Fed hawks maintain the view that 75bps is the base case, equity markets closed out last week on a firmer note, halving their weekly losses. This is quite noteworthy that equities have taken the recent news in its stride. That said, as I have stated previously, the bias remains to fade bear market rallies. This week sees a slew of major risk events from Europe, notably the Nord Stream decision, as well as the ECB meeting, where the focus is firmly fixed on the Anti-fragmentation tool. S&P 500 topside resistance is situated at 3945-50 and 4015 ahead.

Probability of a 100bps Hike Falls to 30%

Source: CME

S&P 500 Chart: Hourly Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

BAC Q2 Results

EPS $ 0 .7 3 vs Exp. 0.75

Revenue $22.79bln vs Exp. 22.86bln

Trading Revenue $ 4 . 00 bln vs Exp. 4.01 bln

IB Revenue $1. 1 3bln vs Exp. 1. 31 bln

BAC shares are down 0.3% pre-market at the time of writing

GS Q2 Results

EPS $ 7.73 vs Exp. 6.65

Revenue $1 1 . 86 bln vs Exp. 1 0 . 67 bln

Trading Revenue $6.47bln vs Exp. 5.82bln

IB Revenue $1.79bln vs Exp. 1.88bln

GS shares are up 3% pre-market at the time of writing

US Earnings Calendar Highlight: Netflix, Tesla, Snap Inc, Twitter

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX, Bloomberg