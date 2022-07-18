News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02
2022-07-18 18:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
2022-07-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Grabs a Bid as the US Dollar Wilts
2022-07-18 09:00:00
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
More View more
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02

EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02

Brendan Fagan,

EURUSD, European Central Bank (ECB) - Talking Points

  • EURUSD rally stalls short of 1.02 amid USD weakness
  • ECB slated for first rate hike in 11 years on Thursday
  • EU inflation data set to release Tuesday morning

EURUSD continued to push higher on Monday as traders brace for an action packed week. Having entered the blackout period for the FOMC, catalysts for EURUSD now shift to Europe. This week sees inflation and consumer confidence data come out, as well as the long-awaited July ECB policy meeting. Traders will also need to pay attention to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline this week, with flows set to resume following the completion of maintenance work. Should flows from Russia diminish or even cease, Euro weakness could return in a swift manner.

Tuesday sees June inflation data for the Eurozone drop, with headline expected to come in at 8.6%. Core inflation however, is forecasted to decline from May with a print of 3.7% expected. Declining core inflation would paint a similar picture to that of the United States, where inflation remains driven by soaring energy and food prices. A hot print on Tuesday may do little to deter the ECB from a 25 basis point rate hike, as Christine Lagarde and company balance inflationary pressures with growth concerns.

EU Economic Calendar

EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

As mentioned, the ECB is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at the July meeting, the central bank’s first rate hike in 11 years. The camp in Frankfurt appears split, with some members of the ECB’s Governing Council dissenting publicly by calling for more aggressive rate hikes. President Christine Lagarde has remained adamant that the ECB move at a gradual pace, in an effort to minimize the fallout(s) of tighter monetary conditions. Europe has already experienced a blowout of sovereign yields, with a spike in the BTP-Bund spread causing the ECB to meet to create a new “anti-fragmentation” tool. Traders will likely look to this week’s meeting for more information on the new tool coming to the ECB’s war chest.

EURUSD 1 Hour Chart

EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday’s Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02

Chart created with TradingView

Following a significant break below parity last week, EURUSD bulls defended the area well enough to spur a rally into the weekend. Monday saw a continuation of that trend higher, but the rally stalled on the test of 1.02. The pair came under further pressure late in the NY session as headlines pertaining to Apple dented sentiment. EURUSD will be in focus this week with the major event risk that dominates the near-term calendar. While this week’s rate hike may provide a short-term boost for the beaten down Euro, sellers may reengage on any significant as growth concerns hang over the continent.

A mix of short covering and a boost in sentiment following the ECB’s first rate hike in 11 years could see the cross pop through resistance around 1.02. Any disappointment this week (which cannot be ruled out), could bring parity back under the microscope. For now, EURUSD remains driven by widening rate differentials and recessionary concerns.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Technical Resistance – Softer USD Lifts Sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Technical Resistance – Softer USD Lifts Sentiment
2022-07-18 17:02:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
S&P 500 Recovery, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings
S&P 500 Recovery, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings
2022-07-18 11:45:00
Defining Week for the Euro: ECB Lift-Off, CPI and Bond Market Jitters
Defining Week for the Euro: ECB Lift-Off, CPI and Bond Market Jitters
2022-07-18 10:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR