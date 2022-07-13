News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Dollar Pushes the Extremes and S&P 500 At-Risk from Volatility as CPI Looms
2022-07-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
USD/CAD: Bank of Canada Hikes by 100 Basis Points

Brendan Fagan,

Bank of Canada, USDCAD – Talking Points

  • Bank of Canada hikes by 0.75% as inflation remains elevated
  • USDCAD spikes lower after lager-than-expected hike

The Bank of Canada elected to raise it’s benchmark interest rate by 1.00% as the central bank continues to battle rampant and historic inflation. This morning’s rate hike brings the key policy rate to 2.50%, with inflation data set to come out next week. In immediate trade, USDCAD spiked lower below 1.30. Governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at 11 AM EST.

The Canadian economy continues to run red hot despite recent efforts from the BoC to cool activity. Central banks around the globe have rushed to tighten policy, as inflationary pressures remain widespread and persistent. Canada’s resource-rich status has seen the economy perform well during this recent period of elevated commodity prices. Given underlying economic strength, swaps traders see the BoC taking the policy rate above 3.5% later this year, making it one of the most hawkish tightening paths in the world.

In Canada, inflation pressures remain top of mind. Wage inflation is growing while unemployment remains at historical lows. Recent BoC surveys show consumers and businesses fully expect inflationary pressures to persist. Inflation data is set to release next week, with some economists forecasting a reading above 8%. For context, the year-over-year reading in May was 7.7%.

Wednesday’s hike is extremely notable, as it brings the Bank of Canada into the middle of their “neutral range” of 2-3%. Another large rate hike at the next meeting in September could bring the BoC above the high end of its neutral range, which still may not be enough to stem the tide of inflation.

10:20

USDCAD 5 Minute Chart

USD/CAD: Bank of Canada Hikes by 100 Basis Points

Chart created with TradingView

USDCAD broke lower in immediate trade following the larger-than-expected hike. Price has failed to break above resistance around 1.3050, with a triple-top formation brewing on the daily timeframe. The Canadian Dollar has struggled of late as the US Dollar remains strong and oil continues to weaken over recession fears. While US CPI was unable to push USDCAD through overhead resistance, the upcoming FOMC meeting at the end of the month may begin to emerge as the potential catalyst for a topside breakout.

Stay tuned, more to follow….

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

