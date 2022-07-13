British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Dollar Pushes the Extremes and S&P 500 At-Risk from Volatility as CPI Looms
2022-07-13 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes April Low as OPEC Forecasts Slower Demand in 2023
2022-07-12 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Strong UK GDP supports GBP.
  • Political uncertainty takes a back seat for now.
  • Bullish divergence on daily cable chart.
Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pound shook off yesterday’s push lower after better than expected GDP data was released this morning (see economic calendar below). Industrial and manufacturing production for May added to the positive sentiments around the UK economy temporarily leaving the political shenanigans aside. Currently, money markets are pricing in a 66% chance of a 50bps rate hike in August by the Bank of England (BoE) and with the recent GDP data looks to be cementing its place come August. The dovish re-pricing has hurt the pound of recent but we could be seeing a potential turnaround as the dollar hits extreme levels.

Focus now shifts to U.S. inflation later today which may trigger a pullback by GBP bulls should actual data fall short of expectations.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

gbpusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

GBP/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action shows yesterdays lower long wick setting up today’s comeback in textbook fashion. Bears attempted to test the 1.1800 psychological support zone to no avail keeping in line with the bullish divergence trend we have seen of recent. The RSI continues its higher highs while the corresponding price action moves lower. This may be the turning point to a short-term pound rally but much depends on the U.S. inflation print later today.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2080/20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 1.1800

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 77% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however due to recent changes in long and short positions we settle on a short-term upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Turns to US CPI Report After RBNZ 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
New Zealand Dollar Turns to US CPI Report After RBNZ 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
2022-07-13 02:00:00
S&P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk
S&P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk
2022-07-12 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds
Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds
2022-07-12 16:35:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Slip as Investors Shelter in Havens
DAX, DOW and FTSE Slip as Investors Shelter in Havens
2022-07-12 14:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bullish
USDOLLAR