Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP
2022-07-08 10:57:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Grapples With Rampant Dollar While Supply Concerns Remain
2022-07-08 09:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
2022-07-07 21:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Gold Price Forecast – Consolidation Before Breaking Lower?
2022-07-08 08:44:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-07 20:05:00
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has died

Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP

Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP

Justin McQueen, Strategist

NFP, EUR/USD, Bitcoin Analysis and Talking Points

  • Markets Positioned For Weaker NFP Report
  • Time To Go Bullish Bitcoin?

First and foremost, my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. At the time of writing, it has been confirmed that the Former PM has died after being shot during a campaign speech earlier this morning.

EUR/USD Selling Has Been Relentless

Since the Euro broke below multi-year support at 1.0340, selling has been relentless in the pair with little to no bouncebacks for traders to fade. Alongside this, close watchers of the pair may have noticed that Euro selling has picked up notably once London walks in, which to me suggests a more flow-driven move by big investors (not confirmed, more my speculation).

EUR/USD Chart: Hourly Timeframe

Since the Euro broke below multi-year support at 1.0340, selling has been relentless in the pair with little to no bouncebacks for traders to fade. Alongside this, close watchers of the pair may have noticed that Euro selling has picked up notably once London walks in, which to me suggests a more flow-driven move by big investors (not confirmed, more my speculation).

Source: Refinitiv, Vertical Line = 08:00BST

Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP

Top Q3 Trade Idea – Euro May Break Parity

Top Q3 Trade Idea – Euro May Break Parity

Time To Get Bullish Bitcoin

In recent weeks I have noticed that sentiment in cryptos is very one-sided and if I’m honest, they have a good right to be with Bitcoin down over 60% since its peak. However, as is often the case, sentiment follows the price. For example, you tend to hear someone say “Bitcoin looks ugly” when Bitcoin is trading at the lows (well, obviously), you rarely hear someone say Bitcoin looks weak when it is struggling at recent highs.

As such, after the sell-off we have seen in cryptos, we have seen a Short Bitcoin ETF launched AFTER a circa 60% drawdown, brilliant timing!. While in recent days, said Short Bitcoin ETF has seen exposure explode by 300%. What’s more, investors have reportedly begun taking their Bitcoin off exchanges and stowing them into crypto wallets.

June 21st – ProShares launches the first Short Bitcoin ETF

July 6th – Investors reportedly begin to take Bitcoin off exchanges

Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP

Source: ProShares, Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bitcoin Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bitcoin Bullish, Euro Selling Relentless, Trading NFP

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

