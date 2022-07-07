News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Drops to 20yr Low- Breakdown Levels
2022-07-07 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US-Crude-Oil-and-Copper-Rebound-Amid-Hopes-of-Chinese-Stimulus-
2022-07-07 17:37:00
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump on Wild Swings and US Dollar Strength. Where to for WTI?
2022-07-07 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
DAX, DOW and FTSE March Higher as Constructive Risk Sentiment Prevails
2022-07-07 13:45:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021
2022-07-07 09:30:00
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Up as Traders Look Past UK Political Turmoil. Now What?
2022-07-07 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-07-07 16:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-07 14:34:00
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

S&P 500 Looks to Extend Recent Gains Ahead of NFPs

S&P 500 Looks to Extend Recent Gains Ahead of NFPs

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500 – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 looks to reclaim 3900 as earnings season comes into view
  • Fed minutes reaffirm Fed’s intended hawkish path to combat inflation
  • WTI up by 5% pushes struggling energy sector higher

The S&P 500 built on recent gains on Thursday, as risk broadly advanced during the New York session. Energy stocks were front of the pack on Thursday, with WTI advancing by more than 5%. Equities pushed higher despite a slight rise in weekly jobless claims, as eyes will now turn to Friday’s nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report for June. Currently, the S&P 500 is working on its fourth consecutive positive session. Despite the upbeat nature of markets during this shortened week, the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to higher rates and tighter financial conditions.

Equities gained following the release of the FOMC minutes, as there were no hidden surprises for market participants. The minutes set the table for a rate hike of 50 to 75 basis points, with the market effectively priced for 75 bps. Fed officials indicated that the FOMC could implement a much more restrictive policy stance, should inflation not cool down. As many wonder whether other major central banks will have to reconsider their path(s) toward tighter policy, it appears that the Fed is firmly set on raising rates and cooling demand in the near-term. As long as supply-side issues fail to subside and ease inflationary pressures, the Fed may remain on a warpath for higher short-term rates.

S&P 500 Futures 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500 Looks to Extend Recent Gains Ahead of NFPs

The recent rally in the S&P 500 sees SPX futures (ES) approaching key resistance at 3900. Having found key support in the 3756 area, price has had a swift rebound despite significant risk events on the economic calendar. With NFPs on Friday, equities may be in a make-or-break moment here in terms of the rally.

Traders will want to focus on the price action in US Treasuries, which has been a key driver of broader risk of late. The reprieve in US Treasury yields has benefitted stocks, as lower yields benefit equity valuations. Should the 2-year Treasury yield make significant advances back toward the 3.45% area, ES may struggle to take a look at the 4000 threshold.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

