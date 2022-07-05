News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity
2022-07-05 09:30:00
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-04 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Tailwinds Outweighed by Recessionary Fears
2022-07-05 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Edge Higher as Markets Find Composure
2022-07-04 14:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Drop in Sight as XAU/USD Tests Key Support
2022-07-05 11:40:00
Gold Price Update – Support Holds, Mixed Signals on the Chart
2022-07-04 09:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Battered by US Dollar Strength
2022-07-05 10:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Cements Key Technical Level Ahead of FOMC
2022-07-04 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
More View more
Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity

Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • Euro Breaking Through YTD Low
  • Parity Risk Rising for the Euro

EUR: The Euro is off to a very sluggish start with selling in the single currency picking up since the European cash equity open. Momentum on the downside has also increased since the break through the key 1.0350 area which marked the YTD and 2017 lows. While there has not been a particular catalyst that has sparked the selling this morning, a culmination of factors continues to plague the currency.

  • Russian gas deliveries to Europe fell 40% in June, which in turn has kept Europe's power prices elevated. A reminder that Nord stream is set to close completely for its annual maintenance shutdown on July 11-21st, the big risk, however, is that the pipeline may not come back online.
  • Elsewhere, ECB’s Nagel comments did little to aid the Euro cautioning against using monetary policy to limit risk premia of indebted states, while also stating that an Anti-Fragmentation tool can only be used in exceptional circumstances. Now while Bundesbank’s Nagel is in the minority, this does raise the risk of a watered-down Anti-Frag tool, which ultimately disappoints market expectations.

EUR/USD Chart: Intra-day Time Frame

Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity

Source: IG

Looking ahead, with little in the way of economic data from the Eurozone, the currency will likely take its cue from upcoming US data this week, with ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI scheduled tomorrow and the NFP report due at the back end of the week.

EUR/USDLevels to Watch

Resistance - 1.0340-50 (2017-2022 lows), 1.0485-90 (Jun 30/Jul 1st highs), 1.0558 (50DMA).

Support - 1.0250 (round number), 1.0210 (July 2002 peak)

Top Q3 Trade Idea – Euro May Break Parity

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Major Drop in Sight as XAU/USD Tests Key Support
Gold Price Forecast: Major Drop in Sight as XAU/USD Tests Key Support
2022-07-05 11:40:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Battered by US Dollar Strength
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Battered by US Dollar Strength
2022-07-05 10:30:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Tailwinds Outweighed by Recessionary Fears
Crude Oil Update: Brent Tailwinds Outweighed by Recessionary Fears
2022-07-05 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Tries Lower After RBA Hike by 0.50%. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Tries Lower After RBA Hike by 0.50%. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-07-05 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish