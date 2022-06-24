News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Break Seven-Year Floor vs. US Dollar, Fall Below Parity
2022-06-24 06:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
2022-06-23 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Global Growth Signals Slowdown
2022-06-23 13:37:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-06-23 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops
2022-06-24 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points:

  • Japanese CPI Prints In-Line With Estimates
  • USD/JPY Pullback

The Japanese Yen has been among the top-performing currencies in the G10 space this week. This has come amid the pullback in both global bond yields and oil prices, two factors that have been a key driver of the Yen this year. Keep in mind that Japan is a net importer of oil and thus lower oil prices should be supportive for the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, falling global bond yields reduce the yield disadvantage that the Yen has.

Overnight, the latest Japanese CPI figures printed in line with market estimates with the headline above the BoJ’s 2% target for a second consecutive month. However, the preferred core measure (ex-food & energy) is still some distance away from the Bank’s target, rising only 0.8%, which in turn will likely see the BoJ remaining as the last dovish central bank.

DailyFX Calendar

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops

Source: DailyFX

As long as the BoJ is the odd one out as global central banks tighten, a significant reversal in USD/JPY is unlikely, unless Japanese Officials take action against a weaker Yen or a BoJ pivot. However, that is not to say USD/JPY can’t experience pullbacks, as such, with oil and yields softer and positioning very short on the Yen, the short-term outlook is bearish for the pair. That said, on the downside, support is situated at 131.35-50 (May highs & Last week's low), below which puts 130 in focus.

USD/JPY Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops

Source: IG

USD/JPY Chart: Weekly Timeframe

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bearish as Yields and Oil Drops

Source: Refinitiv

How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern

Looking ahead, today will see the release of the final U. of Michigan Survey data. While this would not normally be market moving, in light of Chair Powell’s explicit mention of the inflation expectations component being a factor for flipping to a 75bps hike, this could perhaps be the most-watched revision in a long time.

“So the preliminary Michigan reading, it's a preliminary reading, it might be revised, nonetheless it was quite eye-catching and we noticed that. We also noticed that the Index of Common Inflation Expectations at the Board has moved up after being pretty flat for a long time, so we're watching that and we're thinking this is something we need to take seriously. And that is one of the factors as I mentioned. One of the factors in our deciding to move ahead with 75 basis points today was what we saw in inflation expectations”

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Softens After Weak US Business Activity Data Raises Recession Odds
US Dollar Softens After Weak US Business Activity Data Raises Recession Odds
2022-06-23 14:05:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Global Growth Signals Slowdown
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Global Growth Signals Slowdown
2022-06-23 13:37:00
NZD/USD Technical Setup: Price Action Approaches Key Support
NZD/USD Technical Setup: Price Action Approaches Key Support
2022-06-23 11:40:00
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
2022-06-23 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed