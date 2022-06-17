Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, FTSE and DOW Struggle to Recover After a Brutal Week of Losses
2022-06-17 13:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-16 18:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers
2022-06-17 16:00:00
Swiss Franc Bolts Higher as the SNB, BoE Join the Rate Hike Party While BoJ Dances Alone
2022-06-17 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-17 13:05:00
USD/JPY Latest: Yen Plummets on BoJ Dovish Stance, Carry Trades Thrive
2022-06-17 08:08:00
More View more
Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers

Weekly British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Inflation in Focus Again as Weak Pound Continues to Hurt UK Consumers

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Spotlight on UK CPI!
  • BoE may move to a 50bps hike in August.
  • Cable remains under pressure despite short-term relief rally.
Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Next week’s economic calendar is rife with high impact events from both the UK and U.S. (see economic calendar below) with UK inflation being the main focus for the pound. Both core and headline inflation figures have yet to take a step back since September last year with expectations looking at another increase. This should increase hawkish pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to increase interest rates by 50bps in August – which they have put forward as an option in during their last rate announcement.

Money markets have been pricing this in for some time now but the central bank will need to take into consideration rising unemployment (albeit marginal) and a slowing UK economy. Inflation is unlikely to abate from monetary policy as we are well aware of the supply issues stemming from the Russia/Ukraine war.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

gbpusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbpusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action shows the recovery post-FOMC and BoE but has since given back some gains on Friday. Bulls are finding resistance at the 20-day EMA level (purple) and as we head into Wednesdays CPI read I don’t see much in the way of significant price moves for cable. I expect prices to hover between the 1.2200 and 1.2400 levels respectively with my medium/long-term outlook in favor of the U.S. dollar. While there is still room for upside in the short-term, a key point of inflection would be around trendline resistance (black) and whether or not we see a candle close above (breakout) which could then prompt a mindset change to a potential trend reversal.

Key resistance levels:

  • Trendline resistance (black)
  • 1.2494
  • 1.2400
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 1.2080
  • 1.1934 (swing low)

CAUTIOUS IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 71% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX, FTSE and DOW Struggle to Recover After a Brutal Week of Losses
DAX, FTSE and DOW Struggle to Recover After a Brutal Week of Losses
2022-06-17 13:30:00
‘Crypto Winter’ May Worsen if Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000
‘Crypto Winter’ May Worsen if Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000
2022-06-17 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF Downside Risks Remain
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-17 11:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
USDOLLAR