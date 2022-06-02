British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-02 07:38:00
US Dollar Rise Risks Breaking Down on NFPs, Catching EUR/USD Bears off Guard
2022-06-02 00:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Falls as Traders Weigh Gasoline Demand
2022-06-02 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday
2022-06-02 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
2022-06-02 09:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of 50- Day SMA
2022-06-02 00:30:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Gloomy UK growth and economic forecast.
  • Inflation pressure.
  • Healthy U.S. economy.
Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GBP/USD called back some of yesterday’s downside in the Asian and European sessions after the dollar took its foot off the pedal as U.S. Treasury yields eased.

Currently, the UK economy is under pressure from rampant inflation and slowing manufacturing performance. Despite the uptick in yesterdays housing prices, it is likely that this will inevitably slow as the cost of living weighs on consumers. On the other hand, the U.S. economy is flexing its muscle and reinforcing its robustness in the current global climate via improved manufacturing data.

Tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) print could underpin this narrative and favor the dollar in the short/medium-term while the ADP and jobless claims will serve as a foundation to tomorrows announcement. Spillover effects from the eurozone (Russia/Ukraine) have compounded the situation leaving the U.S. in a far more favorable light than the United Kingdom.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The table below is interesting in that if we compare the December 2022 implied BP figure from mid-May, money markets have added an extra +/-30bps to give the current 141.73bps total. I think this could be a case of overexuberance and could weigh negatively on sterling going forward.

BOE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

boe rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbpusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

After finding support at the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 1.2494, GBP/USD price action now flirts with the 20-day EMA (purple). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at the 50 level which is indicative of indecision in terms of upside or downside bias. My forecast remains toward the downside from a fundamental perspective (current) which leads to believe that support at 1.2400 and beyond are around the corner.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2494
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 1.2494
  • 1.2080

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 67% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a downside disposition.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
2022-06-02 09:45:00
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-02 07:38:00
Australian Dollar Stuck Despite Trade Data Boost. Will the RBA Kick AUD/USD Higher?
Australian Dollar Stuck Despite Trade Data Boost. Will the RBA Kick AUD/USD Higher?
2022-06-02 02:00:00
Bank of Canada Delivers Hawkish 50 bp Hike, Pledges to Act Forcefully; USD/CAD Subdued
Bank of Canada Delivers Hawkish 50 bp Hike, Pledges to Act Forcefully; USD/CAD Subdued
2022-06-01 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed
USDOLLAR