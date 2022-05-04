News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed
2022-05-04 14:00:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-04 09:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Muted Price Action Setting WTI Up for a Move
2022-05-04 13:00:00
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-04 12:00:00
News
AUD/USD Pins Hopes on RBA Hike as Dow Jones Rebound Fails to Inspire Prices
2022-05-02 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Searches a Low- XAU/USD at Major Levels
2022-05-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slump Extends Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-05-03 08:00:00
News
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-05-04 10:30:00
British Pound Bumps Lows as US Dollar Poised Ahead of the Fed and BoE
2022-05-04 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed
2022-05-04 14:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF Are All Going Their Own Way
2022-05-04 00:30:00
Brendan Fagan,

US Services PMI, US Dollar, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • US ISM Apr Services PMI 57.1 Vs Mar 58.3
  • Markets now turn to this afternoon’s pivotal FOMC policy meeting

The April Services PMI came in slightly cooler than expected at 57.1, which was down from the March print of 58.3 and the consensus estimate of 58.5. The reading above 50 means that the services sector grew for the 23rd consecutive month, despite coming in lower than expected. Notably, the prices paid metric came in at an all-time high of 84.6, up from the March print of 83.8. This reflects the ongoing inflationary pressures that continue to threaten both businesses and consumers, and broadly speaking, overall economic activity in the United States.

Key Report Highlights

  • Business Activity Index at 59.1
  • New Orders Index at 54.6
  • Employment Index at 49.5
  • Prices Paid at 84.6

US Economic Calendar

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The US Dollar has cooled its rapid advance of late as EUR/USD broadly held the 1.05 area. The Dollar gained tremendously throughout March as central bank policy divergence drove price action. As the Fed continues on its path towards a “neutral rate,” the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan both have yet to move. This saw EUR/USD fall to 1.05, with USD/JPY skyrocketing to 130. Even with the weakness in the Yen, the BoJ elected to continue its bond purchases, which may possibly worsen the weakness in the Yen.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 1 Hour Chart

US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed

Chart created with TradingView

All eyes now turn to the Federal Reserve, where a 50 basis point rate hike is the consensus expectation across Wall Street. Specific plans on balance sheet reduction are also expected to be revealed by the FOMC, which will help paint a clearer picture of the Fed’s intended path to normalization. As of this morning the Fed is effectively priced for a 75 bps hike in June, and this will be one area to watch after 2 PM this afternoon. With the bar for a hawkish surprise relatively high, a slight unwind of such aggressive bets could see a minor lift for risk assets. For more on the magnitude of this FOMC meeting, click here.

Fed Funds Rate Expectations (June Meeting)

US Dollar Mixed as US Services PMI Comes in Light of Expectations – FOMC Rate Decision Eyed

Courtesy of CME Group

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

