S&P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-04-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU May Drop to 1,900 on Bearish Chart Setup
2022-04-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Up, Up, and Away
2022-04-24 17:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron Has Won 2022 French Presidential Election According to Exit Polls

S&P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

S&P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

Richard Snow, Analyst

FTSE 100, S&P 500 Analysis

  • Global equities looking out of favor as aggressive rate hikes take shape
  • Disappointing UK retail sales data, low growth and rising inflation weigh on the FTSE
  • Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Twitter among some of the major earnings this week

Equities Look Vulnerable Ahead of Aggressive Tightening

Last week we witnessed a decline in risk appetite across equity markets which appears to be continuing at the start of this week. Equity valuations in general, are due to come under pressure as global central banks aggressively ramp up interest rates in a bid to suppress inflation. The combination of persistently higher prices and higher borrowing costs means spending and demand in general, are likely to decline. Markets anticipate multiple 50 basis point hikes in the US, starting next week and a further 150 basis points of hiking in the UK before year end.

Poor UK Fundamentals Weigh on the FTSE Ahead of Bank Earnings

Sticking with the UK, last week’s shocking retail sales data combined with a pessimistic growth outlook by the IMF weighs heavily on the FTSE 100. Major UK bank earnings due this week could help support the market as banks tend to perform better during periods of increasing interest rates as they capitalize on the differential between interest charged to borrowers over interest paid to depositors.

Major UK bank earnings due for release this week:

  • HSBC
  • Lloyds
  • Barclays
  • Standard Charted
  • Natwest

The weekly FTSE chart reveals what looks like a double top formation – major reversal pattern – as price action heads lower.

Weekly FTSE 100 Chart Highlighting Potential Reversal Setup

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart helps to navigate upcoming moves as price action drops below 7400 with relative ease. The next level of support comes in at 7220, then the long-term, ascending trendline and finally, the zone of support between 6950 and 6990. Expect, elevated volatility around earnings releases this week as the earnings calendar heats up.

Nearby resistance remains at the 7400 psychological level, followed by the double top near 7676.

Daily FTSE 100 Chart

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Big Tech Names Among This Week’s Major US Earnings Releases

Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Intel, Apple and Twitter all release their earnings reports this week which is likely to contribute to volatility throughout the week.

Taking a look at the weekly chart, the tech heavy index failed to test the January high of 4808, stopping at 4631, and continues to trade lower. The reality of multiple 50 bps hikes from the Fed poses a threat to tech stocks which were the main beneficiaries of the extended period of low interest rates. Now that rates are on the rise to combat inflation, tech and other large cap valuations are likely to weaken.

S&P 500 Weekly chart

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The S&P 500, like the FTSE 100 chart, reveals a long-term reversal pattern – the head and shoulders pattern. As such, traders look for greater bearish conviction upon a break of the ‘neckline’ shown as the orange dashed line. This presents a very interesting area (purple rectangle) that overlaps the 4120 level with the sloped neckline and could be key in determining longer-term bearish continuation. A break below, sees 3950 as the next significant level of support.

With a flurry of earnings this week, positive surprises could help buoy sentiment, leading prices somewhat higher over the shorter-term which would highlight 4420 as resistance.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE Prepare for Major Earnings Reports

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sell-Off Adds to Market Turmoil, EUR/GBP Tests Key Pivot
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Sell-Off Adds to Market Turmoil, EUR/GBP Tests Key Pivot
2022-04-25 11:00:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
EURO: More Hawkish Than You Think | tastytrade clips
EURO: More Hawkish Than You Think | tastytrade clips
2022-04-22 16:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Plummets 6% after State of Emergency Declared
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Plummets 6% after State of Emergency Declared
2022-04-22 11:49:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
US 500
Mixed