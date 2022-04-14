News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Bounces at 1.0800 with Dollar Ending 9-Day Rally and ECB Ahead
2022-04-14 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Risks & More with John Kicklighter and Pete Mulmat
2022-04-13 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Extends Rally After Yesterday's BoC Decision
2022-04-14 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price on Track to Clear Opening Range for April
2022-04-14 00:30:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-14 06:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-14 05:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trading at 20-yr High, Watch for Reversal
2022-04-13 12:30:00
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Extends Rally After Yesterday’s BoC Decision

Canadian Dollar Outlook: CAD Extends Rally After Yesterday’s BoC Decision

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/CAD Analysis

  • Weaker dollar stretches CAD gains.
  • USD/CAD option expiries could see CAD close higher before the Easter weekend.
USD/CAD Fundamental Backdrop

USD/CAD opened lower this morning after falling U.S. Treasury yields (reduced outlook on U.S. inflation) led to a weaker dollar. Yesterday’s Bank of Canada (BoC) 50bps rate hike sparked a CAD rally clawing back recent lost gains however, long-term I do favor the dollar as I don’t think the Canadian economy can keep up with the Fed’s aggressive outlook. This should see the dollar bid against the loonie as we move further into the rightening cycle.

Crude oil prices remain elevated but the influence on USD/CAD has diminished as the U.S. is currently a net producer of crude oil. This is evident in USD/CAD price action whereby CAD is relatively muted compared to previous crude oil price surges.

Later today we have a few option expiries (see details below) for the New York cut. Generally speaking, prices tend to approach the strike price on large expiries as the cut looms. Currently USD/CAD is slightly higher than the below strikes which could see a move lower later on the day.

  • USD/CAD: 1.2550 (289M), 1.2560-70 (923M)

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

As we head into the Easter weekend, U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment will close out the week while next week’s Canadian inflation will dominate headlines.

USDCAD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

USDCAD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/CAD looks to be heading towards a re-test of the 1.2500 psychological support one within wat looks to be a forming bear flag. Short-term this bearish outlook is very likely but as mentioned prior, USD upside is my preferred approach beyond Q2.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2700
  • 1.2640/100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 1.2403

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently prominently LONG on USD/CAD, with 62% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but after recent changes in longs and shorts, sentiment reveals a watchful bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

