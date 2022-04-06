News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
2022-04-06 08:00:00
DAX 40 Headwinds Build as Russian Energy Woes and Fed Hawkishness Undermine it
2022-04-06 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst
2022-04-06 09:30:00
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-05 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
2022-04-06 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Prices Probe Support as FOMC Minutes, China CPI Near
2022-04-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
2022-04-05 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS

  • Surging dollar adds to crude oil headwinds.
  • API data surprise a precursor to EIA later today?
  • Sanctions from U.S. and allies help prop up oil prices.
  • Chinese PMI and lockdowns hurting demand-side forecasts.
  • Triangle breakout imminent.

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude slipped yesterday on the back of a surprise increase in weekly crude oil stockpiles via the API print while the Fed’s Brainard stated the commencement of swift balance sheet reduction, resulting in dollar upside (traditionally an inverse correlation with oil).

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

The upcoming EIA inventory report (14:30GMT) will be in the spotlight particularly if actual data follows the surprise API release.

CRUDE OIL ECONOMIC CALENDAR

curde oil economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

In addition to the aforementioned supply-side headwinds, China’s lockdowns and COVID-19 cases are rising thus easing demand for crude from one of the worlds major importers. The Caixin Composite PMI print for March earlier this morning reinforced the lockdown situation with a drop to 43.9 from 50.1 prior.

Further sanctions on Russia from the U.S. and other allied nations have given some backing to crude oil as tight supply may ensue should imports of Russian oil and gas be decreased further. Details around the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) coordinated release are still being mulled over leaving oil markets in limbo reflected by brent crude’s price action.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1)DAILY CHART

daily brent crude chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily brent crude chart trades at a critical juncture at the apex of the medium-term symmetrical triangle formation (black). Sandwiched between the $100 and $109.03 (23.6% Fibonacci), a breakout either side is possible. I will be looking for a daily candle confirmation close to sanction a breakout but with fundamentals fluctuating constantly a false breakout should not be written off.

Key resistance levels:

  • $120.50
  • $109.03/20-day EMA (purple)
  • Triangle resistance (black)

Key support levels:

  • Triangle support/50-day EMA (blue)
  • $100
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO SHORT-TERM DOWNSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a bearish disposition.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
2022-04-06 08:00:00
Ilya Spivak: "USD Bonds; Capital Runs from Risk" | tastytrade clips
Ilya Spivak: "USD Bonds; Capital Runs from Risk" | tastytrade clips
2022-04-05 22:00:00
EUR/USD Falters Amid Fed Speeches but DAX and FTSE Resilience Holds
EUR/USD Falters Amid Fed Speeches but DAX and FTSE Resilience Holds
2022-04-05 17:40:00
ISM Services Gauge Jumps and Dispels Recession Fears, US Dollar Gains as Yields Rise
ISM Services Gauge Jumps and Dispels Recession Fears, US Dollar Gains as Yields Rise
2022-04-05 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude