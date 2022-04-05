Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
2022-04-05 08:00:00
EURUSD Forecast to Draw on Rate Projections and US Service Sector Report
2022-04-05 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Top Trade Opportunities for Q2 2022
2022-04-04 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trapped in Range as Real Yields Rise Amid Fed Action. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-04-05 02:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Coils into April / Q2 Open- XAU/USD Levels
2022-04-04 19:49:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 16:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-04 19:05:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR SOARS AS RBA LOSES PATIENCE

The Australian Dollar is the notable outperformer as the RBA prepares market participants for higher interest rates. While monetary policy was left unchanged with the cash rate target at 0.1%, as expected. The key shift stemmed from the change in forward guidance in which the RBA dropped the statement that they will remain “patient”. In turn, the Aussie rates market has repriced higher and by extension AUD has vaulted through key resistance at 0.7550 to break above 0.7600. A retest and hold above prior resistance, now support at 0.7550 will be an encouraging sign for AUD bulls and keep the currency on track to test 0.7750-0.7800.

That said, with the RBA stating that they will assess incoming data “over coming months”, this suggests that June is a live meeting as opposed to May. Additionally, with the RBA also awaiting to see a pick up in wage growth in order to see evidence that inflation is sustainably within its target range, this further endorses the view that May is too soon for the RBA to act. Of note, the Australian wage price index for Q1 will not be released until two weeks after the May policy decision. Not to mention that there will also be an election campaign during May, which further reduces the likelihood that rate liftoff will take place next month. While many point out that much like other central banks, the RBA is independent, it is worth noting that in its 62 year history of indendence, the RBA has only altered policy twice during an election campaign. As it stands, money markets are 58% priced in for a hike next month.

RBA RATE EXPECTATIONS

RBA rate expectations

Source: RBA

NOTABLE COMMENTS

Wages growth has picked up, BUT, at the aggregate level, is only around the relatively low rates prevailing before the pandemic

Inflation has increased in Australia, BUT it remains lower than in many other countries

Inflation has picked up and a further increase is expected, BUT growth in labour costs has been below rates that are likely to be consistent with inflation being sustainably at target

ECONOMIC DATA

Apr 14th: Mar Jobs report

Apr 27th: Q1 CPI

May 5th: RBA May Meeting

May 18th: Wage Price Index

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

AUD/USD daily chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
EUR/USD Forecast: Proposed Sanctions Unmasks Key Level as Euro Fades
2022-04-05 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Boosted by RBA Hinting at Hikes. New Peaks for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Boosted by RBA Hinting at Hikes. New Peaks for AUD/USD?
2022-04-05 04:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
2022-04-04 16:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR