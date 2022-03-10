News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
ECB Leaves Key Rates Unchanged, Hawkish Outlook Powers the Euro Sharply Higher
2022-03-10 12:56:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink Even as War in Ukraine Rages, ECB and US CPI Ahead
2022-03-10 08:01:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blow-Off Top or Pullback? Crude Oil Recovers, Upcoming US CPI
2022-03-10 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-10 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBPUSD Struggles Continue as US CPI Release Nears
2022-03-10 10:06:00
US Dollar Sinks as Markets Reverse Ahead of ECB and US CPI. Where to for DXY Index?
2022-03-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Uptrend in Focus as US Braces for Even Higher Inflation
2022-03-10 00:00:00
ECB Announces Faster QE Tapering, Euro Hits Session Highs

US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC

US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC

Richard Snow, Analyst
  • US CPI (YoY) Feb = 7.9%
  • US Core CPI (YoY) Feb = 6.4%
US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in January according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

Additionally, core inflation ( CPI without fuel and food costs which can often be volatile) has also increased to 6.4%.

US Core CPI Data

US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC

Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.9 percent before seasonal adjustment and was in line with expectations ahead of the release.

While inflation heats up, market participants turn their attention to the March inflation print which could see a massive rise in the CPI figure as a result of fuel reaching $139 per barrel.

The dollar reaction is understandably somewhat muted. Price action dipped ahead of the print, in reaction to a more hawkish stance of the ECB regarding tapering and now appears to be closing the gap. However, USD moves are likely to eb determined by the Ukraine crisis and then by monetary policy developments next week.

US Dollar Index 1 Minute Chart

US CPI Heats up to a Blistering 7.9%, Core at 6.4% In the Lead up to FOMC

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

