Facebook Parent Meta Q4 Earnings Results – Stock Sinks 20% After Hours

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-02-02 16:07:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-02-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Rally Floats into Trend Resistance- WTI Levels
2022-02-02 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Await OPEC+ Output Pledge. Will 7-Year Highs Hold?
2022-02-02 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
2022-02-02 21:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Rally Resume as Retail Traders Sell?
2022-02-02 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Weak US Data, US Dollar Spurring Rebound - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-02 17:40:00
Gold Price Bumps Up on Weaker US Dollar and Less Hawkish Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-02-02 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-02-02 16:07:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
More View more
Facebook Parent Meta Q4 Earnings Results – Stock Sinks 20% After Hours

Facebook Parent Meta Q4 Earnings Results – Stock Sinks 20% After Hours

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Meta, Facebook, Corporate Earnings, Instagram, Nasdaq - Talking Points

  • Meta Platforms Inc. reported weak guidance and multiple tailwinds to growth, higher costs
  • The stock price sank more than 20% in after-hours trading as investors digested the report
  • Earnings per share (EPS) crossed the wires at $3.67 on 33.6 billion in revenue

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, reported fourth-quarter corporate earnings results this afternoon, posting weak guidance and an EPS miss, sending share prices lower in after-hours trading. The tech giant saw Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67 versus an expected $3.84, per Bloomberg estimates. Q4 revenues came across the wires at $33.6 billion, beating an expected $33.43 billion.

This was the first report released since the company changed its name to Meta, in a move that aims to posture the company towards its endeavor into the metaverse. The Facebook Reality Labs division – made up of its virtual and augmented reality business -- reported a $3.30 billion loss in revenues. For the time being, investors are more focused on the company’s weak guidance and higher costs outlook, however.

Facebook’s monthly active users came across at 2.91 billion, under the 2.95 billion estimate. Meta’s share price sank over 20% after-hours, which contrasts to bullish activity in Alphabet. Inc’s stock price on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is up on the month following January’s sharp drop, but if the bearish price action extends into tomorrow’s trading, it could drag down the entire tech sector.

Outlook

- Sees Q1 Revenue $27 billion to $29 billion, under $30.25 billion estimate

- Apple’s IOS changes will drag on growth

- Ticker symbol to change to META in first half of this year

Meta ($FB) - 3-Minute Chart/Daily Chart

facebook chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
Value Stocks Remain Attractive but Risks Begin to Rise, Dow Jones Key Technical Levels
2022-02-02 21:30:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-02-02 17:15:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React?
2022-02-02 12:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: Short-Term Shakeout Back Into a Zone of Support
US Dollar Outlook: Short-Term Shakeout Back Into a Zone of Support
2022-02-02 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100