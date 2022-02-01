Google Stock Gains on Rosy Q4 Earnings, Stock Split News – Tech Earnings Results

Alphabet, Inc., Google, Earnings, 20-1 stock split, Paypal - Talking Points

Alphabet Inc. reports rosy fourth-quarter earnings, stock rises more than 7% after hours

Strong advertising and cloud revenues are helping to lift other tech stocks after the bell

20-for-1 stock split to trigger in July, which may help retail investors buy more Google shares

Paypal shares drop over 10% in after-hours trading on revenue outlook miss, payment volumes

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, reported strong corporate earnings for the fourth quarter, sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. The tech titan saw Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $30.69 versus an expected $27.35 on an adjusted basis, according to Bloomberg estimates. Q4 revenues (ex-TAC) totaled $61.90 billion, beating an expected $59.37 billion.

Investors appeared encouraged on the news of a 20-for-1 stock split, which will reduce the price per share of stock. That could encourage more retail buying, as the lower share price allows greater access to investors with smaller accounts. The split will take occur in July. Google’s YouTube revenue from advertising came in a little light at $8.63 billion versus street estimates of around $8.8 billion.

Cloud revenues were stronger than expected at $5.54 billion. Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) totaled $13.43 billion, which is what Alphabet pays for web traffic to other websites. The rosy results appear to be lifting sentiment, with shares of Meta and Twitter also higher after the bell. Total advertising revenue rose to $61.24 billion, up from $46.2 billion this time last year.

Google 3-Minute Chart

Chart created with TradingView

PayPal Q4 Earnings

Total Payment Volume: $339.53 billion vs estimated $343.47 billion, per BBG

Sees 2022 adjusted EPS of $4.60 to $4.75 vs estimated $5.23

PYPL shares down over 10% in after-hours trading, likely due to outlook miss

Paypal Holding, Inc – 3 Minute Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter