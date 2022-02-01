News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Morning Star, ECB on Deck
2022-02-01 16:00:00
News
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Chasing Oil Higher - Levels to Watch
2022-02-01 09:05:00
News
Google Stock Gains on Rosy Q4 Earnings, Stock Split News – Tech Earnings Results
2022-02-01 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Risks Deeper Correction- XAU/USD Levels
2022-02-01 17:02:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
British Pound Price Analysis: GBP/USD Lacks Momentum Prior to BoE
2022-02-01 18:15:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-01 18:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-02-01 07:00:00
Google Stock Gains on Rosy Q4 Earnings, Stock Split News – Tech Earnings Results

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Alphabet, Inc., Google, Earnings, 20-1 stock split, Paypal - Talking Points

  • Alphabet Inc. reports rosy fourth-quarter earnings, stock rises more than 7% after hours
  • Strong advertising and cloud revenues are helping to lift other tech stocks after the bell
  • 20-for-1 stock split to trigger in July, which may help retail investors buy more Google shares
  • Paypal shares drop over 10% in after-hours trading on revenue outlook miss, payment volumes

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, reported strong corporate earnings for the fourth quarter, sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. The tech titan saw Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $30.69 versus an expected $27.35 on an adjusted basis, according to Bloomberg estimates. Q4 revenues (ex-TAC) totaled $61.90 billion, beating an expected $59.37 billion.

Investors appeared encouraged on the news of a 20-for-1 stock split, which will reduce the price per share of stock. That could encourage more retail buying, as the lower share price allows greater access to investors with smaller accounts. The split will take occur in July. Google’s YouTube revenue from advertising came in a little light at $8.63 billion versus street estimates of around $8.8 billion.

Cloud revenues were stronger than expected at $5.54 billion. Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) totaled $13.43 billion, which is what Alphabet pays for web traffic to other websites. The rosy results appear to be lifting sentiment, with shares of Meta and Twitter also higher after the bell. Total advertising revenue rose to $61.24 billion, up from $46.2 billion this time last year.

Google 3-Minute Chart

google stock q4 earnings chart

Chart created with TradingView

PayPal Q4 Earnings

  • Total Payment Volume: $339.53 billion vs estimated $343.47 billion, per BBG
  • Sees 2022 adjusted EPS of $4.60 to $4.75 vs estimated $5.23
  • PYPL shares down over 10% in after-hours trading, likely due to outlook miss

Paypal Holding, Inc – 3 Minute Chart

paypal stock chart q4 earnings

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

